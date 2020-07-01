Missoula, MT, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurelius Data, the first global patient perception big data company in plant-based medicines, has launched its AuraCode. Cannabis patients can now safely and privately share sensitive information with their healthcare provider or budtender when they scan the QR AuraCode displayed on one’s mobile device, giving them a personalized, contact-free encounter.

“As many have entered the first stage of reopening, we are still encouraged to social distance especially now as many states are seeing a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, patients with pre-existing conditions need to be cautious while still having access to their medicine. AuraCode allows them to interact with their budtender but limit their interaction and still get the advice they need,” said Julie Armstrong, CEO and Co-Founder of Aurelius Data.

AuraCode is a personalized QR code and one of several features available on the AURA app. The AURA mobile app provides secure, touchless access to a patient’s health and wellness information. AURA compiles a comprehensive picture of the patient’s personal healthcare path and preferences, including their current diagnosis, prescription medications, symptoms, plant medicine usage and preferences, and efficacy of treatment regimens – all available at their fingertips.

Along with the AuraCode, there are several other features included in the AURA app:

My Aura: Built with commonalities from a patient’s profile and others in the Aura community, My Aura lights the path to higher efficacy and better experiences.

Built with commonalities from a patient’s profile and others in the Aura community, My Aura lights the path to higher efficacy and better experiences. Session Impressions: Track experiences and symptoms to a build a personalized picture of a patient’s health. Compiling symptoms, strains, form factors, and how much consumed.

Track experiences and symptoms to a build a personalized picture of a patient’s health. Compiling symptoms, strains, form factors, and how much consumed. Near Me: Locational data provides patients with the closest dispensaries, adult-use shops, delivery services and licensed distributors.

Locational data provides patients with the closest dispensaries, adult-use shops, delivery services and licensed distributors. Tailored Tools: Customizable toolsets to help manage a patient’s experience. Informative displays, suggestions, and opportunities to sync with a patient’s calendar and community activities.

“The mission of Aurelius Data is to put patients’ safety first and make sure that no harm comes to them. We know that limited interaction slows the spread of this disease and our own research into how COVID-19 is affecting cannabis patients showed that a number of them were in the extreme high-risk category of transmission. It made perfect sense that we could use our app to help them limit their exposure while getting the medicines.

We also know dispensaries are de-coupling patients from their assigned providers in some states, and we want to make patient profiles accurate, private, and portable. A personalized profiles generated by patients allow for less risk, less error in their consult, and higher customer satisfaction,” added Armstrong.

The Aura App is currently being release in Early Access for Android devices, it is also available in Early Access for web and iOS users via web app, https://aureliusdata.com/aura-pr. Public Beta is scheduled to drop August 1.

Aurelius Data, Inc is a patient use and perception focused big data company. We deliver insights from analyzing the intersection of science, user perception, product use, chemical analysis, and the users’ reported medical condition and symptom resolution. Our mission is to put the patient first, by increasing confidence and understanding, drive product development, boost customer retention, reveal cutting edge IP discoveries, and provide immediate, tangible value to every user.

Our anonymously gathered data follows HIPPA compliance and immediately benefits the user through a continuous feedback loop of user input, product recommendations and community connection. Our vision is to go beyond the strain and create a reliable product use and efficacy reference for cannabis users.

Contact: Gretchen Gailey, Media & PR Advisor, Aurelius Data MediaInquiries@aureliusdata.com, 202.489.3821

