MineralTree’s 5th annual State of Accounts Payable report reveals increased use of cards;
Manual AP costs grossly underestimated;
Coronavirus crisis challenges existing payable operations
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MineralTree, a market-leading accounts payable (AP) and payment automation solution provider, today released its fifth annual State of Accounts Payable Report, a survey of over 1,300 finance executives and professionals in the middle market. The research looks at key trends, challenges, and opportunities in accounts payable operations.
Annual B2B payment volumes in the US are estimated at approximately $25 trillion. The related business processes can be complex and high invoice volumes supported by under-staffed finance teams and manual methods can create significant operational challenges for middle-market companies. Each year, MineralTree looks at the progress middle-market companies are making in transforming their payable operations to overcome these obstacles and gain new business efficiencies and competitive advantage.
This year’s report indicates important progress for businesses in several areas:
The use of electronic payment methods continues to accelerate dramatically.
More companies are automating their AP processes.
Automation is a big driver for electronic payments.
There are also a few key areas for improvement for middle-market business:
Fraud remains a persistent issue
Manual AP costs continue to be grossly underestimated
Middle-market business are missing a huge potential opportunity for increased efficiency
Manual AP processes make remote work difficult for many involved in payables operations
“Our latest annual report shows that middle-market businesses are making real progress in their efforts to automate their accounts payable processes and gain the substantial benefits that come with that,” said Micah Remley, CEO at MineralTree. “There are clearly big opportunities as well, such as fraud prevention, continued reduction of paper-based processes, and being more realistic about what those paper-based processes are costing the business. This is especially true in the current environment where effective cash management is so critical to business operations.”
The complete State of Accounts Payable 2020 report is available here and includes further analysis including differences by company size and industry. It provides an opportunity for businesses to benchmark their progress in AP automation and compare their existing processes with similar businesses.
About MineralTree
MineralTree provides robust, secure and easy-to-use Accounts Payable (AP) and Payment Automation solutions for more than 1,500 middle-market enterprises and nearly 30 financial institutions. As a result, these organizations are able to streamline AP processes from end-to-end, gaining unparalleled visibility and realizing big cost and time savings. For more information, visit www.mineraltree.com.
Media Inquiries Tim Walsh for MineralTree, Inc. 617.512.1641
MineralTree, Inc.
Cambridge, Massachusetts, UNITED STATES
Media Inquiries Tim Walsh for MineralTree, Inc. 617.512.1641
Logo-3.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: