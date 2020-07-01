NEW YORK, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today that in the first half of 2020 it welcomed 69 initial public offerings (IPOs), raising a total of $17.4 billion, extending its leadership to 26 consecutive quarters. A total of 55 operating companies listed during the first six months of 2020, representing an 85 percent win rate in the U.S. market. In addition to the IPOs, five companies switched from the NYSE to join Nasdaq.
Through the first two quarters of 2020, Nasdaq-listed companies raised 77 percent of all IPO proceeds of operating companies, including four of the five largest IPOs by capital raised: Royalty Pharma (raised $2.18B), Warner Music Group (raised $1.93B), PPD (raised $1.62B), and Reynolds Consumer Products (raised $1.23B).
In addition to the remarkable quarters in IPOs, Nasdaq took additional measures to support issuers through the COVID-19 pandemic:
“Nasdaq takes pride in putting our clients first and providing best in class support to our issuers. The resiliency of our technology has been vital during the pandemic as we experienced unprecedented levels of volatility in the market,” said Nelson Griggs, President, Nasdaq Stock Exchange. “While many aspects of our lives changed, the processes related to IPOs, trading and market operations at Nasdaq have remained the same. This enables us to operate remotely at full capacity, and continue to support our clients, issuers and investors without any disruption.”
2020 FIRST HALF NASDAQ U.S. LISTINGS HIGHLIGHTS
About Nasdaq
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.
Nasdaq Media Contact
Emily Pan
(646) 441-5120
emily.pan@nasdaq.com
Bianca Fata
(646) 441-5073
bianca.fata@nasdaq.com
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/05593090-603a-4538-a84d-0f4f6444bbd4
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/743488bd-7867-46f9-af65-b60f600bf414
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d2a3e74b-b662-4b16-a197-64831e433589
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ba67044f-c4c6-4777-9d1f-31a72e548ecd
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/170fa903-f245-4237-8765-4e212df24f30
A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7ea8a6c0-e2b1-4a33-ac8f-4f6dea43cb75
NDAQG
Nasdaq, Inc.
New York, New York, UNITED STATES
Nasdaq Welcomed 69 IPOs and Five Exchange Transfers in the First Six Months of 2020
(JPEG - 374 x 800)IMAGE URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
Nasdaq Welcomed 69 IPOs and Five Exchange Transfers in the First Six Months of 2020
(JPEG - 374 x 800)IMAGE URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
Nasdaq Welcomed 69 IPOs and Five Exchange Transfers in the First Six Months of 2020
(JPEG - 374 x 800)IMAGE URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
Nasdaq Welcomed 69 IPOs and Five Exchange Transfers in the First Six Months of 2020
(JPEG - 374 x 800)IMAGE URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
Nasdaq Welcomed 69 IPOs and Five Exchange Transfers in the First Six Months of 2020
(JPEG - 374 x 800)IMAGE URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
Nasdaq Welcomed 69 IPOs and Five Exchange Transfers in the First Six Months of 2020VIDEO URL | Copy the link below
Nasdaq.jpg.prdesk.globenewswire.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: