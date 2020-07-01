New York, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Composite LPG Cylinder Market By Product, By Size, By Application, By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916699/?utm_source=GNW



Europe composite LPG cylinder market is expected to reach around USD250 million by 2025.Composite LPG cylinders are produced by standardly designed composition of helically woven fibres and resins.



The growth of Europe composite LPG cylinder market can be attributed to properties of LPG cylinders such as 100% recyclability, lightweight, translucence, superior UV resistance and most importantly its explosion resistive nature which makes composite LPG cylinder a better alternative to standard LPG containers.In addition to this, attractive appearance of composite LPG cylinder is leading to preference change of the consumers over conventional heavy steel cylinders having inconvenient shape.



This is further anticipated to give a healthy push to Europe composite LPG cylinder market over the coming years.

The Europe composite LPG cylinder market is segmented based on product, size, application, country and company.Based on product, the market can be segmented into type III and type IV.



Out of which, type IV cylinders dominated the market until 2019 and are forecast to maintain their dominance over the coming years as well because most of the key manufacturers in the region manufacture type IV cylinders. In addition to this, conventional type I steel cylinders are being rapidly replaced by type IV cylinders, which is anticipated to boost the growth of Europe composite LPG cylinder market during next 5 years.

Major players operating in the Europe composite LPG cylinder market include Hexagon Composites, Aburi Composites, Amtrol-Alfa, Time Technoplast Ltd., Metal Mate, ALAMAN Gas Cylinders, Worthington Industries, Maurya Udyog Limited, Sahamitr Pressure Container, Metal Mate Co., Ltd.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015–2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of Europe composite LPG cylinder market.

• To classify and forecast Europe composite LPG cylinder market based on product, size, application, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Europe composite LPG cylinder market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Europe composite LPG cylinder market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for Europe composite LPG cylinder market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Europe composite LPG cylinder market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the region.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the region.

The analyst calculated the market size of Europe composite LPG cylinder market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Composite LPG cylinder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to composite LPG cylinder

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Europe composite LPG cylinder market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Product:

o Type III

o Type IV

• Market, By Size:

o 0 to 5 Kg

o 6 to 10 Kg

o 11 Kg & Above

• Market, By Application:

o Kitchen & Domestic Use

o Transportation

o Recreational Use

o Others

• Market, By Country:

o Germany

o United Kingdom

o France

o Russia

o Spain

o Italy

o Poland



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Europe composite LPG cylinder market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





