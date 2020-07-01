Dublin, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flexographic Printing - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Flexographic Printing market is expected to growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include lesser printing cost, technological advancements, investments in new production units by leading manufacturers, increasing adoption of automation with remote monitoring and improved print quality. However, fluctuation in prices of raw materials is restricting the market growth.



Flexographic printing is a process of printing that utilizes flexible printing plates formed of rubber or plastic. Each plate, with its lightly raised image, is wheeled on a cylinder and spread with fast-drying ink. The substance to be printed on, or substrate, is passed between the print plate and impression roller, which uses pressure to keep the substrate against the plate. Flexographic printing's capacity to print on a broad variety of substrates and surfaces makes it a perfect method for printing on brown corrugated boxes utilized in shipping and storage companies.



By application, packaging segment is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Flexographic printing is quick-drying and able to use non-toxic inks. These factors make flexographic printing accessible in the printing of food packaging. It can primarily be used on packaging's like milk cartons, food containers, beverage containers, as well as disposable cups and containers. This printing can be utilized on hygienic bags, plastic, foil wrappers, and cardboard packaging.



On the basis of geography, the Asia-Pacific region is the most significant geographic market for printing ink, with Ink World projecting sales in the area. Besides, the growth in the packaging industry of the Asia Pacific region is one of the supporting factors for the flexographic market growth due to the usage of products for printing packaging materials.



Some of the key players in flexographic printing market include Star Flex International, Rotatek Printing Machinery, Printing Machine.co.in., MPS Systems B.V., Aim Machintechnik Pvt. Ltd., R. K. Label Printing Machinery Private Limited, Polygraph Limited, Shanghai Printyoung International Industry Co. Ltd., Wolverine Flexographic LLC, Edale UK Limited, Shanghai Liu Xiang General Equipments Co., Ltd., KOMORI Corporation, and Nilpeter A/S.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Product Analysis

3.8 Application Analysis

3.9 End User Analysis

3.10 Emerging Markets

3.11 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Flexographic Printing Market, By Technology

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Semi-Automatic

5.3 Automatic



6 Global Flexographic Printing Market, By Product Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Common Impression Cylinder Press

6.3 Stack Press

6.4 In-line Press



7 Global Flexographic Printing Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Packaging

7.3 Label



8 Global Flexographic Printing Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Industrial

8.3 Print Media

8.4 Food & Beverage

8.5 Consumer Electronics

8.6 Pharmaceutical



9 Global Flexographic Printing Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Star Flex International

11.2 Rotatek Printing Machinery

11.3 Printing Machine.co.in.

11.4 MPS Systems B.V.

11.5 Aim Machintechnik Pvt. Ltd.

11.6 R. K. Label Printing Machinery Private Limited

11.7 Polygraph Limited

11.8 Shanghai Printyoung International Industry Co. Ltd.

11.9 Wolverine Flexographic LLC

11.10 Edale UK Limited

11.11 Shanghai Liu Xiang General Equipments Co., Ltd.

11.12 KOMORI Corporation

11.13 Nilpeter A/S



