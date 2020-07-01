Dublin, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Recycled Plastic and Plastic Waste to Oil - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Recycled Plastic and Plastic Waste to Oil market accounted for $47.29 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $112.96 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period. Excess addiction on fossil fuel is the major factor propelling market growth. However, the lack of responsiveness about plastic misuse to oil equipment is hampering market growth.
Recycled plastic and plastic waste to oil can be defined as equipment that is used to convert non-recycled plastic into artificial crude oil and other value-added petroleum products such as diesel, naphtha, and fuel oil. This is a highly developed waste exchange technology that is considered balancing to the existing plastic recycling technology. This technology has high potential, as landfill-bound plastics can be used as a resource to increase a valuable alternative fuel source.
Based on the technology, the pyrolysis process segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the process of using heat in an oxygen-starved atmosphere to translate plastic waste into artificial oil and gas, with minimized discharge of greenhouse gases. This process doesn't serve as a cost-effective process, as the normal protection of reactors and their downtime is costly. These reactors need a stable and consistent supply of premium-quality feedstock to function efficiently.
By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to rise in the focus on reducing the adverse impacts of climate change, and strict regulations pertaining to plastic waste management. This region is accounted for share of the market, in terms of revenue, due to the presence of an extensive manufacturing base across the region.
Some of the key players profiled in the Recycled Plastic and Plastic Waste to Oil Market include Nexus Fuels, OMV Aktiengesellschaft , PLASTIC ENERGY , Plastic Advanced Recycling Corporation, MK Aromatics Limited, Vadxx Energy LLC, RES POLYFLOW, Plastic2Oil Inc. (JBI Inc.), Agile Process Chemicals LLP, Northwood Exploration Israel Ltd, Agilyx, Inc., Niutech, Cynar Plc and Clean Blue Technologies Inc.
Fuels Covered:
Technologies Covered:
Plastic Types Covered:
Applications Covered:
Marketing Channels Covered:
Regions Covered:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
What the report offers:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Recycled Plastic and Plastic Waste to Oil Market, By Fuel
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Gasoline
5.3 Diesel
5.4 Synthetic Gases
5.5 Kerosene
6 Global Recycled Plastic and Plastic Waste to Oil Market, By Technology
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Catalytic Depolymerization Process
6.3 Gasification and Synthesis Process
6.4 Pyrolysis Process
7 Global Recycled Plastic and Plastic Waste to Oil Market, By Plastic Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Polypropylene (PP)
7.3 Polystyrene (PS)
7.4 Polyethylene (PE)
7.5 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
7.6 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
8 Global Recycled Plastic and Plastic Waste to Oil Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Waste Treatment Plant
8.3 Chemical Plant
9 Global Recycled Plastic and Plastic Waste to Oil Market, By Marketing Channel
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)
9.3 Online Channel
10 Global Recycled Plastic and Plastic Waste to Oil Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Nexus Fuels
12.2 OMV Aktiengesellschaft
12.3 PLASTIC ENERGY
12.4 Plastic Advanced Recycling Corporation
12.5 MK Aromatics Limited
12.6 Vadxx Energy LLC
12.7 RES POLYFLOW
12.8 Plastic2Oil Inc. (JBI Inc.)
12.9 Agile Process Chemicals LLP
12.10 Northwood Exploration Israel Ltd
12.11 Agilyx, Inc.
12.12 Niutech
12.13 Cynar Plc
12.14 Clean Blue Technologies Inc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9xygxb
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: