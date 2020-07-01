New York, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05228043/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on traffic road marking coatings market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing new road construction and growing demand for coatings in local roads, intersections and crosswalks, and highways.

The traffic road marking coatings market analysis include product segment and geographic landscape.



The traffic road marking coatings market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Paint

• Thermoplastic

• Preformed polymer tape

• Epoxy



By Geography landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the rising awareness about road safety and maintenance as one of the prime reasons driving the traffic road marking coatings market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our traffic road marking coatings market covers the following areas:

• Traffic road marking coatings market sizing

• Traffic road marking coatings market forecast

• Traffic road marking coatings market industry analysis





