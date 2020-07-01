Dublin, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gas Chromatography Market by Instrument (Systems, Detectors), Accessories and Consumables (Columns, Column Accessories, Pressure Regulators, Gas Generators), End-User (Oil & Gas Industry, Environmental Agencies, Pharma & Biotech), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global gc market is projected to reach USD 3.5 billion by 2025 from USD 2.8 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.1%.

The growth in this market is driven by the growing adoption of GC-MS, rising crude & shale oil production, increasing importance of wastewater treatment, rising food safety concerns, and growing use of chromatography tests in the drug approval process. However, the high cost of GC equipment, geopolitical issues prevailing in some countries, and shortage of skilled professionals are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.



Adoption of GC systems is expected to increase during the forecast period.

The systems segment of the GC instruments market is expected to account for the highest growth due to factors such increased capability to analyze complex compounds.



The columns segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

On the basis of accessories and consumables, the GC market is divided into columns, columns accessories, autosampler accessories, flow management accessories, consumables & accessories, fittings & tubing, pressure regulators, gas generators, and other accessories. The columns segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the global gas chromatography market. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to factors such as improved gas chromatography columns for the petroleum industry.



The oil and gas end-user industry is expected to rise during the forecast period.

The oil and gas segment is expected to register a CAGR of 4.1% in the GC end-user market. The growth is mainly attributed to increasing crude and shale oil production and improved gas chromatography columns for the petroleum industry.



The market in North America is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period (2020-2025).

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global GC market. Market growth in this region is driven primarily by the increase in R&D funding, cannabis research, the market for shale oil and gas, and food and agricultural industry. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific is projected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The high growth rate of the region can be attributed to factors such as extensive sales of generics in Japan and the growth in the pharma and biotech sectors in India and China.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Global Gas Chromatography Market

4.2 Geographic Analysis: Gas Chromatography Market, by Region

4.3 Gas Chromatography Market, by Instrument

4.4 Gas Chromatography Market, by Accessories & Consumables

4.5 Gas Chromatography Market, by End-USer Industry

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Crude & Shale Oil Production

5.2.1.2 Collaborations Between Chromatography Instrument Manufacturers and Research Laboratories/Academic Institutes

5.2.1.3 Rising Adoption of GC-MS

5.2.1.4 Development of Policies and Initiatives to Reduce Environmental Pollution Levels

5.2.1.5 Growing Food Safety Concerns

5.2.1.6 Growing Importance of Chromatography Tests in the Drug Approval Process

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Gas Chromatography Equipment

5.2.2.2 Geopolitical Issues Prevailing in Some Countries

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Improved Gas Chromatography Columns for the Petroleum Industry

5.2.3.2 Growing Proteomics Market

5.2.3.3 Growing Demand for Chromatography Instruments in Emerging Markets

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Dearth of Skilled Professionals

5.3 Impact of Covid-19 on the Gas Chromatography Market

6 Gas Chromatography Market, by Instrument

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Systems

6.3 Detectors

6.3.1 Flame Ionization Detector (Fid)

6.3.2 Thermal Conductivity Detectors (Tcd)

6.3.3 Mass Spectrometry (Ms) Detectors

6.3.4 Other Detectors

6.3.4.1 Nitrogen Phosphorous Detector (NPD)

6.3.4.2 Electron Capture Detector (ECD)

6.3.4.3 Photoionization Detector (Pid)

6.3.4.4 Flame Photometric Detector (FPD)

6.4 Autosamplers

6.5 Fraction Collectors

7 Gas Chromatography Market, by Accessories & Consumables

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Columns

7.2.1 Packed Columns

7.2.2 Capillary Column

7.3 Column Accessories

7.4 Autosampler Accessories

7.5 Flow Management Accessories

7.6 Fittings and Tubing

7.7 Pressure Regulators

7.8 Gas Generators

7.9 Other Accessories

8 Gas Chromatography Market, by End-USer Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Oil & Gas

8.3 Environmental Agencies

8.4 Food and Beverages

8.5 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Academic & Government Research Institutes

8.6.2 Cosmetics

9 Gas Chromatography Market, by Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 US Accounted for the Largest Share of the North American Market

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Growth of Food and Agricultural Sectors to Drive the Canadian Market

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Increased R&D to Drive the German Market

9.3.2 UK

9.3.2.1 Growth in Research Funding by Government and Funding Agencies to Drive the UK Market

9.3.3 France

9.3.3.1 Strong Perfume Industry and Pharma Establishment to Drive the French Market

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.4.1 Growth in Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries to Drive the Italian Market

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.5.1 Growth in the Food, Agriculture, and Biotechnology Industries Will Drive the Spanish Market

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.1.1 Rising Production of Generics and Improved Grants for Research Will Drive the Japanese Market

9.4.2 China

9.4.2.1 Growth in the Biotechnology Sector to Drive the Chinese Market

9.4.3 India

9.4.3.1 Growing Pharmaceutical Sector to Drive the Indian Market

9.4.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific (Roapac)

9.5 Rest of the World

9.5.1 Middle East and Africa

9.5.1.1 Rising Healthcare Expenditure and Improved Laws to Tackle Counterfeit Medicines to Drive Market Growth

9.5.2 Latin America

9.5.2.1 Growth in the Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Industries to Drive the Market

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Evaluation Framework

10.3 Revenue Analysis of Top Three Players, 2019

10.4 Key Market Developments

10.4.1 Product Launches

10.4.2 Agreements, Partnerships, & Collaborations

10.4.3 Acquisitions

10.4.4 Expansions

11 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles

11.1 Overview

11.2 Company Evaluation Matrix Definition and Methodology

11.2.1 Market Shares of Players, 2019

11.2.2 Product Footprint

11.2.3 Star

11.2.4 Emerging Leaders

11.2.5 Emerging Companies

11.2.6 Pervasive

11.3 Company Profiles

11.3.1 Agilent Technologies Inc.

11.3.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

11.3.3 Shimadzu Corporation

11.3.4 Perkinelmer, Inc.

11.3.5 Products Offered

11.3.6 Restek Corporation

11.3.7 Dani Instruments

11.3.8 Merck Kgaa

11.3.9 Leco Corporation

11.3.10 Scion Instruments

11.3.11 Falcon Analytical System and Technologies

11.3.12 Chromatotec

11.3.13 Phenomenex

11.3.14 Gl Sciences

11.3.15 Oi Analytical

11.3.16 Valco Instruments Company Inc. (Vici)

11.3.17 Centurion Scientific

11.3.18 Sri Instruments

11.3.19 Skyray Instruments

11.3.20 E-Chrom Tech Co. Ltd.

11.3.21 Trajan Scientific



12 Appendix

12.1 Discussion Guide

