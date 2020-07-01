New York, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ozone Meter Market By Product, By Component, By Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916697/?utm_source=GNW



Global ozone meter market size is projected to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period.Ozone is identified as a hazardous gas which must be monitored and measured at regular intervals.



An ozone meter is typically used to determine the content of ozone gas in atmosphere as well as in liquids.The factors responsible for the growth of global ozone meters market during the forecast period include surging demand for ozone meter in numerous sectors, such as in water treatment plants to measure the ozone content in cooling, process, potable, waste, and raw water.



Moreover, ozone meter also has the capability to detect and measure low ozone concentration in the air and water, which is positively influencing the growth of the ozone meter market across the globe.In addition to this, various growing economies are rapidly making efforts and focussing more to maintain environmental sustainability, which is also anticipated to boost the growth of global ozone meter market over the next 5 years.



However, the lack of awareness about the ozone contamination in some undeveloped areas might hamper the global ozone meter market growth in the coming years.

The global ozone meter market is segmented based on product, component, application, region and company.Based on application, the market can be segmented into food safety, water treatment, environmental testing, manufacturing and sterilization.



Among them, the use of ozone meters for water treatment application is anticipated to grow at a high pace during the forecast period.This growth is because ozone serves as a disinfectant when the treated water enters the food processing plant.



Moreover, it enhances the filtration process, which is aided by oxidation of dissolved organic compounds, thereby increasing filter run times to backwashing.

Major players operating in the ozone meter market include Emerson Electric Co, PCE Deutschland GmbH, Halma plc (Palintest), DKK-TOA Corporation, 2B Technologies, Ozone Solutions, Inc., ProMinent, Trotec GmbH, Labtron, Eco Sensors Inc. and others.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the new products, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global ozone meter market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



In this report, global ozone meter market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Product:

o Portable

o Handheld

o Tabletop

• Market, By Component:

o Hardware

o Software

• Market, By Application:

o Food Safety

o Water Treatment

o Environmental Testing

o Manufacturing

o Sterilization

• Market, By Region:

o North America

- United States

- Mexico

- Canada

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

- South Korea

- Australia

o Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

- UAE

- Saudi Arabia

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global ozone meter market.



