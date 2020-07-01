New York, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sebacic Acid Market By Source, By Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916695/?utm_source=GNW



Global sebacic acid market was valued at around USD250 million in 2019 and is projected to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period.Sebacic acid is manufactured by breaking down castor oil and then fusing it with caustic soda.



Growing demand for sebacic acid from automotive industry is one of the key factors for the growth of global sebacic acid market during forecast period.Sebacic acid is used in the form of sebacate esters in automotive industries for manufacturing PVC films as it helps to provide properties such as low-temperature flexibility and crack resistance, which is anticipated to drive the growth of global sebacic acid market over the coming years.



In addition to this, several major automotive manufacturing companies are using sebacic acid as a coolant in automobiles which is projected to further spur the global sebacic acid market growth through 2025. However, the availability of various substitutes of sebacic acid like adipic acid, and azelaic acid for various applications is a factor that can act as major impediment to the global sebacic acid market during forecast period.

The global sebacic acid market is segmented based on source, application, region and company.Based on application, the market can be segmented into personal care & cosmetics, lubricants & greases, metalworking fluids, plastics, polymers and others.



Among them, the personal care & cosmetics sector dominated the market until 2019 and is projected to maintain its lead over the forecast period as well. This growth is attributable to its use as a pH adjuster, firm filming agent, and fragrance enhancer in numerous products, which is likely to increase its demand in cosmetics industry, thereby boosting the growth of global sebacic acid market over the coming years.

Major players operating in the global sebacic acid market include Wincom, Inc, Sebacic India Ltd, Arkema, Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd, Hokoku Corporation, Tianxing Biotechnology Co., Ltd, Shipra Agrichem Pvt. Ltd, Shandong Siqiang Chemical Group Co., Ltd., Tongliao Xinghe Biotechnology Co., Ltd, Chemtech M&D Ltd and others.



• Market, By Source:

o Castor Oil

o Adipic Acid

• Market, By Application:

o Personal Care & Cosmetics

o Lubricants & Greases

o Metalworking Fluids

o Plastics

o Polymers

o Others

• Market, By Region:

o North America

- United States

- Mexico

- Canada

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

- South Korea

- Australia

o Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

- UAE

- Saudi Arabia

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia



