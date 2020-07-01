Company announcement

for ROCKWOOL International A/S

Release no. 36 – 2020

to Nasdaq Copenhagen

1 July 2020

ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in Announcement No. 2/2020 ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 80 million.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 24 – 30 June 2020:

Date Number of A shares Average purchase price

A shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

A shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 15,162 20,569,932 24 June 2020 250 1,585.78 396,445 25 June 2020 80 1,593.78 127,502 26 June 2020 100 1,618.72 161,872 29 June 2020 100 1,625.82 162,582 30 June 2020 100 1,620.34 162,034 Accumulated under the programme (A shares) 15,792 21,580,367





Date Number of B shares Average purchase price

B shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

B shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 206,975 290,512,750 24 June 2020 2,000 1,761.04 3,522,080 25 June 2020 1,200 1,768.59 2,122,308 26 June 2020 1,200 1,794.56 2,153,472 29 June 2020 1,000 1,793.78 1,793,780 30 June 2020 1,100 1,788.12 1,966,932 Accumulated under the programme (B shares) 213,475 302,071,322

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 15,792 A shares and 279,903 B shares corresponding to 1.35 percent of the company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 24 – 30 June 2020 is enclosed.

Further information:

Thomas Harder

Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations

ROCKWOOL International A/S

+45 46 55 86 77

Attachments