ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in Announcement No. 2/2020 ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 80 million.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 24 – 30 June 2020:

DateNumber of A sharesAverage purchase price
A shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
A shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]15,162 20,569,932
24 June 20202501,585.78396,445
25 June 2020801,593.78127,502
26 June 20201001,618.72161,872
29 June 20201001,625.82162,582
30 June 20201001,620.34162,034
Accumulated under the programme (A shares)15,792 21,580,367


DateNumber of B sharesAverage purchase price
B shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]206,975 290,512,750
24 June 20202,0001,761.043,522,080
25 June 20201,2001,768.592,122,308
26 June 20201,2001,794.562,153,472
29 June 20201,0001,793.781,793,780
30 June 20201,1001,788.121,966,932
Accumulated under the programme (B shares)213,475 302,071,322

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 15,792 A shares and 279,903 B shares corresponding to 1.35 percent of the company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 24 – 30 June 2020 is enclosed.

