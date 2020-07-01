Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL International A/S
Release no. 36 – 2020
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
1 July 2020
ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
As mentioned in Announcement No. 2/2020 ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 80 million.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 24 – 30 June 2020:
|Date
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price
A shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
A shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|15,162
|20,569,932
|24 June 2020
|250
|1,585.78
|396,445
|25 June 2020
|80
|1,593.78
|127,502
|26 June 2020
|100
|1,618.72
|161,872
|29 June 2020
|100
|1,625.82
|162,582
|30 June 2020
|100
|1,620.34
|162,034
|Accumulated under the programme (A shares)
|15,792
|21,580,367
|Date
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|206,975
|290,512,750
|24 June 2020
|2,000
|1,761.04
|3,522,080
|25 June 2020
|1,200
|1,768.59
|2,122,308
|26 June 2020
|1,200
|1,794.56
|2,153,472
|29 June 2020
|1,000
|1,793.78
|1,793,780
|30 June 2020
|1,100
|1,788.12
|1,966,932
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|213,475
|302,071,322
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 15,792 A shares and 279,903 B shares corresponding to 1.35 percent of the company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 24 – 30 June 2020 is enclosed.
Further information:
Thomas Harder
Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations
ROCKWOOL International A/S
+45 46 55 86 77
Attachments
Rockwool International A/S
Hedehusene, DENMARK
SE-2020-36_Transactions A and B sharesFILE URL | Copy the link below
Rockwool International A/S LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: