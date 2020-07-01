LOS ANGELES, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an interview with Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz), Chief Executive Officer of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Rowan Trollope had a clear message:



Five9’s largest customers are moving 50% to 80% of their call center staff to a permanent work-at-home arrangement. That shift that may become permanent has the potential to fuel new product offerings from Five9.

Five9’s contact center is being integrated with the Zoom Meetings program, to more nimbly pass customer calls back and forth between the call center and other employees. In addition, Five9 will get the benefit of having the Zoom sales team and sales channel bring Five9 into deals.

One of the most crucial takeaways from the latest quarter reported was the AT&T partnership for Five9. “I think the meaningful thing also about it is that they didn’t choose a product for on prem, and one for cloud. They chose cloud all-in. And that’s definitely a shift for them.”

In a far-ranging interview with the CEO we discussed the future of the business and all of technology.

