The Global Hygiene Adhesives Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 9.2% during the forecast period 2018 to 2028. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing demand for disposable hygiene products, rising adoption of female hygienic products in emerging countries, product innovation in the hygiene industry.



Depending on product type, market is divided into woven and non-woven. By resins type, hygiene Adhesives market is segregated into Amorphous Poly-Alpha-Olefin (APAO), Ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA), Pressure Sensitive Adhesive (PSA), Styrene-butadiene-styrene (SBS), Styrene-ethylene-butadiene-styrene (SEBS), Styrene-isoprene-styrene (SIS) and other resin types. Based on application, market is segmented into baby & infant care, feminine hygiene, adult incontinence, specific or specialty care, medical products and other applications.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2017, 2018 revenue estimations are presented for 2019 and forecasts till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc. The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.



Regional Analysis:



North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Rest of the World

Africa

Caribbean

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 Application Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increasing demand for disposable hygiene products

3.1.2 Rising adoption of female hygienic products in Emerging countries

3.1.3 Product innovation in the hygiene industry

3.1.4 Opportunities in Asia Pacific for manufacturing of adhesives

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3 Threat of substitutes

3.4.4 Threat of new entrants

3.4.5 Competitive rivalry



4 Hygiene Adhesives Market, By Product Type

4.1 Woven

4.1.1 Woven Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

4.2 Non-woven

4.2.1 Non-woven Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)



5 Hygiene Adhesives Market, By Resins Type

5.1 Amorphous Poly-Alpha-Olefin (APAO)

5.2 Ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA)

5.3 Pressure Sensitive Adhesive (PSA)

5.4 Styrene-butadiene-styrene (SBS)

5.5 Styrene-ethylene-butadiene-styrene (SEBS)

5.6 Styrene-isoprene-styrene (SIS)

5.7 Other Resin Types



6 Hygiene Adhesives Market, By Application

6.1 Baby & Infant care

6.1.1 Baby & Infant care Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

6.2 Feminine Hygiene

6.2.1 Feminine Hygiene Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

6.3 Adult Incontinence

6.3.1 Adult Incontinence Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

6.4 Specific or Specialty care

6.4.1 Specific or Specialty care Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

6.5 Medical Products

6.5.1 Medical Products Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

6.6 Other Applications

6.6.1 Other Applications Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)



7 Hygiene Adhesives Market, By Geography

7.1 North America

7.1.1 North America Market Forecast by Countries to 2028 (US$ MN)

7.1.1.1 US

7.1.1.2 Canada

7.1.1.3 Mexico

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 Europe Market Forecast by Countries to 2028 (US$ MN)

7.2.1.1 Germany

7.2.1.2 U.K.

7.2.1.3 Italy

7.2.1.4 France

7.2.1.5 Spain

7.2.1.6 Rest of Europe

7.3 Asia Pacific

7.3.1 Asia Pacific Market Forecast by Countries to 2028 (US$ MN)

7.3.1.1 Japan

7.3.1.2 China

7.3.1.3 India

7.3.1.4 Australia

7.3.1.5 New Zealand

7.3.1.6 Rest of APAC

7.4 Middle East

7.4.1 Middle East Market Forecast by Countries to 2028 (US$ MN)

7.4.1.1 Saudi Arabia

7.4.1.2 UAE

7.4.1.3 Rest of Middle East

7.5 Latin America

7.5.1 Latin America Market Forecast by Countries to 2028 (US$ MN)

7.5.1.1 Argentina

7.5.1.2 Brazil

7.5.1.3 Rest of Latin America

7.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

7.6.1 RoW Market Forecast by Countries to 2028 (US$ MN)

7.6.1.1 Africa

7.6.1.2 Caribbean



8 Key Player Activities

8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

8.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

8.3 Product Launch & Expansions

8.4 Other Activities



9 Leading Companies

9.1 3M Corp

9.2 Al Mehraj Adhesives

9.3 Bostik SA

9.4 The Dow Chemical Company

9.5 Eastman

9.6 Exxon Mobil Corporation

9.7 H.B. Fuller

9.8 Henkel AG & Co.

9.9 Kraton Polymers

9.10 Lohmann GmbH

9.11 Nordson Corporation

9.12 PPG Industries

9.13 Royal Adhesives and Sealants

9.14 Stanley Adhesive Industrial Co., Ltd

9.15 The Reynolds Co.

9.16 TSRC Corporation

9.17 Vixxol



