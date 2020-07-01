Renowned experts in virology, infectious disease, vaccine development and public health to support Arcturus’ COVID-19 vaccine program, LUNAR-COV19



Company remains on track to begin clinical trial for COVID-19 vaccine this summer

SAN DIEGO, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (the “Company”, “Arcturus”, Nasdaq: ARCT), a leading clinical-stage messenger RNA medicines company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases and vaccines, today announced the formation of its Vaccine Platform Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) comprised of world-leading experts in the fields of virology, infectious disease, vaccine development and public health.

“We are proud to have such an accomplished and diverse group of scientific, clinical and public policy experts joining our Scientific Advisory Board. The SAB’s expertise will be highly valuable to maximizing the development path and therapeutic potential of the Company’s COVID-19 vaccine program,” said Edward Holmes, M.D., Distinguished Professor of Medicine at the University of California, Vice Chancellor/Dean of Health Sciences Emeritus at the University of California, San Diego and member of Arcturus’ Board of Directors.

“Our differentiated self-replicating mRNA-based approach has the potential to require only a single administration at very low doses to result in potent humoral and cellular immunity. I look forward to working closely with our SAB members to bring our promising vaccine approach forward to help address this global public health crisis. Our STARR™ technology is a versatile platform that can be readily adapted to rapidly develop vaccines for a wide range of diseases and with the guidance of our advisors we expect to select additional vaccine candidates for our portfolio,” said Pad Chivukula, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus’ new SAB members:

Jeff Colyer, M.D., CEO of Virtus Consultants; former Governor of Kansas

Additional information and biographies are available at https://arcturusrx.com/about-arcturus/advisors/

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Founded in 2013 and based in San Diego, California, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ARCT) is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company with enabling technologies: (i) LUNAR® lipid-mediated delivery, (ii) STARR™ mRNA Technology and (iii) mRNA drug substance along with drug product manufacturing expertise. Arcturus’ diverse pipeline of RNA therapeutic candidates includes programs to potentially treat Ornithine Transcarbamylase (OTC) Deficiency, Cystic Fibrosis, Glycogen Storage Disease Type 3, Hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and a self-replicating mRNA vaccine for SARS-CoV-2. Arcturus’ versatile RNA therapeutics platforms can be applied toward multiple types of nucleic acid medicines including messenger RNA, small interfering RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, DNA, and gene editing therapeutics. Arcturus’ technologies are covered by its extensive patent portfolio (191 patents and patent applications, issued in the U.S., Europe, Japan, China and other countries). Arcturus’ commitment to the development of novel RNA therapeutics has led to collaborations with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, CureVac AG, Synthetic Genomics Inc., Duke-NUS, Catalent Inc., and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. For more information visit www.ArcturusRx.com

Forward Looking Statements

