ISELIN, N.J., July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFS) announced that it expects to release financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at approximately 8:00 a.m. (ET).  A copy of the earnings release will be immediately available on the Company’s website, www.Provident.Bank, by going to Investor Relations and clicking on Press Releases.

Representatives of the Company will hold a conference call for investors on July 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the Company’s second quarter financial results.  Information about the conference call is as follows:

Dial-in(Domestic):1-888-336-7149
 (International):1-412-902-4175
Canada Dial-in(Toll Free):1-855-669-9657

Internet access to the call will be available (listen only) at www.Provident.Bank by going to Investor Relations and clicking on Webcast.

A replay of the call will be available beginning at 12:00 noon (ET) on July 30, 2020 until 9:00 a.m. (ET) on August 13, 2020.

Replay(Domestic):1-877-344-7529
 (International):1-412-317-0088
Canada(Toll Free):1-855-669-9658
Passcode 10145630

The call will also be archived on the Company’s website for a period of one year.

Provident Financial Services, Inc. is the holding company for Provident Bank.  As of March 31, 2020, the Company reported assets of $10.1 billion.  The Bank currently operates a network of full service branches throughout northern and central New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania.

