PITTSBURGH, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II‐VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a leading provider of optical test and measurement equipment, today extended its WaveShaper® Programmable Optical Processors product line for operation in the optical communications S- and extended L-bands.



Rapid advances in optical communications technologies are reaching the theoretical limits of fiber-optic capacity in the C-band, which is driving interest in extending transmission into the S- and L-bands. II-VI’s WaveShaper is a family of reconfigurable filter instruments that can be programmed to arbitrary attenuation and phase profiles over the entire S-, C-, and extended L-bands, or from 1468 nm to 1640 nm.

“WaveShaper is truly a unique test and measurement product line that has gained in popularity over the years for use in optical communications, both in advanced laboratories and manufacturing environments,” said Dr. Sanjai Parthasarathi, Chief Marketing Officer, II-VI Incorporated. “The new product variants are available just in time to assist an increasing number of research activities that aim to broaden the optical transmission window from the C-band to the S- and extended L-bands.”

The new WaveShaper instruments are available in both single- and 4-port configurations. The 4-port instruments enable optical multiplexing and demultiplexing as well as power-splitting with programmable spectral profiles. The WaveShaper product line integrates a web server that supports a graphical user interface (GUI) and an applications programming interface (API).

The new WaveShaper instruments are available now. For more information about their features and capabilities, please visit http://www.ii-vi.com/instruments .

About II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in communications, materials processing, aerospace & defense, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, consumer electronics, and automotive markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com .