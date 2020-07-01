PARIS, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) released today its 2019 Business and Sustainability Report , outlining the company’s progress against its sustainability goals. The company also announced its 2025 Greenhouse Gas Emissions target: reducing GHG emissions by 25% compared with a 2015 baseline.



“I am delighted by our significant progress. Achieving our Ecovadis Platinum ranking for corporate social responsibility practices and our ASI certifications are true testaments to our commitment to sustainability”, said Jean-Marc Germain, CEO of Constellium. “I am particularly proud of our achievements in improving our energy efficiency, which is at the heart of our efforts to limit our carbon footprint and reach our 2025 GHG target.”

Constellium also received a MSCI ESG rating of “AA” in 2020. MSCI ESG Research provides MSCI ESG Ratings on global public and a few private companies on a scale of AAA (leader) to CCC (laggard), according to exposure to industry-specific ESG risks and the ability to manage those risks relative to peers.

The report highlights milestones Constellium achieved in 2019, including:

Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI) : As a founding member of the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative, Constellium has promoted the adoption of ASI Standards across the aluminium value chain, which require that the industry operates under a demanding set of governance, environmental and social criteria. We received ASI Certification s for Singen’s casting and rolling operations in 2019. Our Neuf-Brisach facility in France was certified against ASI’s Performance Standard under provisional COVID conditions* in 2020.



: As a founding member of the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative, Constellium has promoted the adoption of ASI Standards across the aluminium value chain, which require that the industry operates under a demanding set of governance, environmental and social criteria. We received for Singen’s casting and rolling operations in 2019. Our Neuf-Brisach facility in France was certified against ASI’s Performance Standard under provisional COVID conditions* in 2020. Energy Efficiency: Thanks to dedicated energy efficiency programs at our plants, we achieved a 2% improvement in energy efficiency from 2018 to 2019, with a 6.4% improvement against our 2015 benchmark - the equivalent of 100,000 metric tons of CO2 savings.



Thanks to dedicated energy efficiency programs at our plants, we achieved a 2% improvement in energy efficiency from 2018 to 2019, with a 6.4% improvement against our 2015 benchmark - the equivalent of 100,000 metric tons of CO2 savings. Reducing Landfilled Waste: The quantity of production waste sent to landfill decreased by 7% as compared with 2018, preventing nearly 2,000 metric tons from ending up in landfill.



The quantity of production waste sent to landfill decreased by 7% as compared with 2018, preventing nearly 2,000 metric tons from ending up in landfill. Safety: Our recordable injuries rate decreased from 3.31 in 2016 to 2.40 in 2019. This was well below our target of 2.61 in 2019 and remains significantly lower than the industry average. However, we experienced one fatality, which led to the implementation of a new EHS initiative, focused on behavior.



Our recordable injuries rate decreased from 3.31 in 2016 to 2.40 in 2019. This was well below our target of 2.61 in 2019 and remains significantly lower than the industry average. However, we experienced one fatality, which led to the implementation of a new EHS initiative, focused on behavior. Sustainable Purchasing: Constellium expects its suppliers to comply with all applicable laws and sustainability practices and conducts regular sustainability due diligence. As of 2019, nearly two third of our key suppliers have been assessed.

Constellium’s 2019 Business and Sustainability Report details the company's initiatives and results and is organized and presented in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Sustainability Reporting Standards. Most of the data in the report was verified by a third party auditor*.

*The audit verified our compliance with the provisions of the French Commercial Code (article R. 225-105), along with the accuracy of the information provided, such as key performance indicators and measures taken to address risks (article R. 225-105 I, 3, and II)(1).

About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. Constellium generated €5.9 billion of revenue in 2019.



www.constellium.com

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” with respect to our business, results of operations and financial condition, and our expectations or beliefs concerning future events and conditions. You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as, but not limited to, “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “should,” “approximately,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets,” "likely,” “will,” “would,” “could” and similar expressions (or the negative of these terminologies or expressions). All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Many risks and uncertainties are inherent in our industry and markets, while others are more specific to our business and operations. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: market competition; economic downturn; disruption to business operations, including the length and magnitude of disruption resulting from the global COVID-19 pandemic; the inability to meet customer demand and quality requirements; the loss of key customers, suppliers or other business relationships; the capacity and effectiveness of our hedging policy activities; the loss of key employees; levels of indebtedness which could limit our operating flexibility and opportunities; and other risk factors set forth under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 20-F, and as described from time to time in subsequent reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The occurrence of the events described and the achievement of the expected results depend on many events, some or all of which are not predictable or within our control. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.