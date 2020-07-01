Burr Ridge, Illinois, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premom, an ovulation tracker app dedicated to having the highest user success rate among ovulation apps, launched the first in-app data-based virtual consultation program. Fertility consultants can remotely analyze the home testing data, charts, and other symptoms to provide a more relevant and effective solution. Previously such data-powered consulting was only available from in-office visits and testing.

Premom differentiates itself from all other virtual consultation services by having a plethora of accurate patient data before the consultation ever starts. Over 20 million data points have been calculated with the app’s powerful machine-learning algorithms. Premom has been recognized as having the most accurate period and ovulation predictions according to a comparison of app-to-app user reviews. As an ovulation tracker, providing accurate predictions is essential.

Premom is changing the way of how fertility experts serve their patients. “Premom takes a complex task, like tracking your fertility, and makes it easy, targeted, and effective. It allows me to provide gainful and affordable insight to couples who are trying to conceive through an app they already have installed on their phone,” says Dr. Patti Haebe, ND. Far before the consideration of assisted reproductive technology, Premom provides the top tools and analysis for the best chance of a quick and natural pregnancy.

There is no one-size-fits-all fertility solution to getting pregnant. With its user-centered philosophy, Premom naturally guides users from ovulation cycle tracking and intelligent insight analysis to professional consulting. The consultation service is easy-to-use, affordable and fully HIPAA compliant. Remote health care services can only be effective with live and accurate data and Premom has created a seamless experience from data analysis to data-driven consultations.

Bridging the Gap Between Doctor and Patient

The Premom Provider app gives healthcare professionals secure and remote access to millions of patient’s fertility data. Users can invite their own doctors to easily view their accumulated data or find a qualified provider to speak with. A diverse group of providers in the app allows for fertility and reproductive healthcare to be more universally affordable for all. As part of Premom’s pregnancy guarantee program launched earlier this year, users have the benefit of receiving a free consultation session after 6 cycles of trying to conceive. Women can now get the 1-on-1 personalized care they need, no matter where they are in their conception journey.

The Premom Ovulation Tracker App is available for download at Apple’s App Store and the Google Play Store. Learn more online at Premom.com.

About Premom

Premom, based in Burr Ridge, Illinois, is dedicated to helping women get pregnant sooner and naturally. As a unique and innovative ovulation prediction app, Premom is a simple, effective and affordable solution for all trying to conceive women. As part of the easy@Home family, the largest volume seller of ovulation tests in North America, Premom has helped over 100,000 women get pregnant successfully with its fertility and health tracking technology and expertise. For more information, visit www.premom.com.

Michele Siamis Easy Healthcare Corporation (630) 887-7999 press@premom.com