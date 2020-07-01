Bala Cynwyd PA , July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bala Cynwyd PA Happy Happy Cleaning Company - Medically Safe Green Cleaning Bala Cynwyd PA Happy Happy Cleaning Company - Medically Safe Green Cleaning

Bala Cynwyd, PA -- Gary Downing, the owner of Happy Happy Cleaning located in Bala Cynwyd, PA offers medical safe cleaning.



The company strides on making customers happy and medically safe with the green cleaning.

There has never been more time in history to know a cleaning expert than now due to COVID-19



Green Business Certified Cleaning Company

What sets this Bala Cynwyd based Happy Happy Cleaning apart from the rest is that it is Green Business Certified and Gary is green cleaning expert. Bala Cynwyd based resident, Gary has taught green cleaning glasses at businesses, community groups, and schools. In 2017 , Gary was invited to New York Javits to be one of the featured speakers at the Green Festival and he was also was invited to be one of featured speakers at the national cleaning convention in Las Vegas.

Gary has really inspired by people he has taught all over the country to start a Youtube (Happy Happy Cleaning) channel so everyone can benefit from his teachings of being more safe and healthy. Not to mention the money that is saved from making your own cleaning products can save a family a lot of money.



Gary is on a mission to open people's eyes The rates of illness are sky high because of the use of traditional cleaning products. Gary wants want to help people become aware of a better way to clean that is safe For anyone who cares about high quality non toxic cleaning in Pa.

Call Gary Downing today at 4846641357



About Happy Happy Cleaning

Happy Cleaning is a cleaning company that produces non-toxic environmentally friendly products.



Gary Downing, is the founder of Happy Happy Cleaning a cleaning company that produces non-toxic environmentally friendly products. He has educated business,schools and day cares around the region. Gary was a finalist for the 2014 International Green Hall Of Fame.

Media Contact

gdowning@happyhappycleaning.com





