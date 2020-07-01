Dublin, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global PVC Pipes Market by Type (uPVC, CPVC), by Product Form (Rigid PVC Pipe Vs Flexible PVC Pipe), by Material (PVC Resin, Stabilizers, Plasticizers, Impact Modifier, and Others), by Size, by Application, by End-Use, by Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global PVC Pipes Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% to reach USD 90 billion during the forecast period.



The growing demand for the PVC pipes from the end-user industries such as oil & gas, building & construction industries, etc., is one of the key factors for the growth of the Global PVC Pipes Market across the globe. Additionally, increasing emphasis on water management in rural areas along with rapid urbanization are some other factors driving the growth of the PVC pipes market across different economies. Owing to the superior properties of PVC pipes such as strength, reduced price, among others, these pipes are being increasingly being preferred in different commercial applications, which is forecasted to bode well for the market growth over the coming years.



The Global PVC Pipes Market is segmented based on type, product form, material, size, application, end-use, region and company. Based on type, the market can be segmented into uPVC and CPVC. Out of which, the chlorinated PVC pipes (CPVC) is anticipated to be the dominant segment during the forecast period, which can be accredited to their properties like low thermal conductivity and usefulness in handling corrosive fluids at temperature ranges of up to 210F. These pipes serve the same application as other PVC pipes, but are usually used for applications requiring high temperature exposure.



Major players operating in the Global PVC Pipes Market include Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc., China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd., Egeplast a.s., Finolex Industries Ltd, JM Eagle Company, Inc., North American Pipe Corporation, Pipelife International GmbH, Plastika AS, Polypipe Plc, Sekisui Chemical Company Ltd. and others.



Objective of the Study:

To analyse and forecast the market size of the Global PVC Pipes Market.

To classify and forecast the Global PVC Pipes Market based on type, product form, material, size, application, end-use, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global PVC Pipes Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global PVC Pipes Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global PVC Pipes Market.

To identify and analyse the profile of leading players operating in the Global PVC Pipes Market.

The author performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, the author sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe. Subsequently, researchers conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, the author could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The author analyzed the new products, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.



The author calculated the market size of the Global PVC Pipes Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein the data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. Researchers sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global PVC Pipes Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global PVC Pipes Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type (uPVC, CPVC)

6.2.2. By Product Form (Rigid PVC Pipe Vs Flexible PVC Pipe)

6.2.3. By Material (PVC Resin, Stabilizers, Plasticizers, Impact Modifier, Lubricant, Pigment Base and Others)

6.2.4. By Size (Up to 0.5, Up to 0.51-1.00, 1.01-5, 5.1-10, Above 10)

6.2.5. By Application (Irrigation, Water Supply, Sewerage, Industrial, HVAC and Others)

6.2.6. By End-Use (Residential, Industrial and Commercial)

6.2.7. By Region

6.2.8. By Company (2019)



7. North America PVC Pipes Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. North America: Country Analysis



8. Europe PVC Pipes Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. Europe: Country Analysis



9. Asia-Pacific PVC Pipes Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis



10. Middle East and Africa PVC Pipes Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. MEA: Country Analysis



11. South America PVC Pipes Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3. South America: Country Analysis



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Competition Outlook

14.2. Company Profiles

14.2.1. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc.

14.2.2. China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd.

14.2.3. Egeplast a.s.

14.2.4. Finolex Industries Ltd

14.2.5. JM Eagle Company, Inc.

14.2.6. North American Pipe Corporation

14.2.7. Pipelife International GmbH

14.2.8. Plastika AS

14.2.9. Polypipe Plc

14.2.10. Sekisui Chemical Company Ltd

14.2.11. Mexichem SAB (Orbia)

14.2.12. Rehau

14.2.13. Aliaaxis Group S.A.

14.2.14. Astral Polytechnik Limited



15. Strategic Recommendations



16. About the Author & Disclaimer



