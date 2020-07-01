New York, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Memory Market By Product, By Vehicle Type, By Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916692/?utm_source=GNW



Global automotive memory market is anticipated to grow at a double digit CAGR through 2025 on account of growing use of memory bundles in automobiles coupled with growing popularity of connected devices. Surging demand for automotive telematics is responsible for increasing proliferation of internet of things, which is expected to ramp up the demand for automotive memory over the coming years.



New automotive vehicles now come pre-equipped with latest features including advanced driver assistant system (ADAS), predictive and self-intelligence systems and all these features require automotive microcontroller.Automotive microcontrollers come equipped with memory for the storage and data transfer.



Growing demand for such features is contributing to the increasing requirement of automotive memory, which is anticipated to drive the market during forecast period.

Global automotive memory market can be segmented based on product, vehicle type, application, company and region.Passenger car segment is expected to dominate the global automotive memory market, which can be attributed to introduction of new technologies in the segment like automotive telematics, which is used for monitoring of movement & location of vehicles with the help of diagnostics systems and GPS.



Luxury cars also come loaded with advanced features such as adaptive cruise control, tire pressure monitoring system, electronic brake assist system and increasing sales of such vehicles is further expected to add to the increasing share of passenger car segment over the coming years.

Based on geography, global automotive memory market can be classified into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe and Middle East & Africa.Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the major share in next five years due to strict norms for the safety of vehicles and passengers, which is contributing to the growing deployment of ADAS systems in the vehicles.



Additionally, push by the government for incorporating electric vehicles to combat harmful automobile emissions in countries like China and India is anticipated to positively influence the growth of the automotive memory market.

Major companies operating in the automotive memory market include Micron Technology Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Integrated Silicon Solution, Inc., STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Qualcomm Incorporated and MediaTek Inc., among others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of global automotive memory market.

• To forecast global automotive memory market based on product, vehicle type, application and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global automotive memory market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions etc. in global automotive memory market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global automotive memory market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of automotive memory manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the suppliers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research.

The analyst calculated global automotive memory market size using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end user industries and its application across various product types were recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also used by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Semiconductor component and device manufacturers

• Automotive control system integrators

• Automobile manufacturers

• Component and device suppliers and distributors

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, industry associations, forums and alliances related to automotive memory market

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as automotive memory manufacturers and partners, end users etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global automotive memory market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Product:

o DRAM

o NAND

o NOR

o Flash

o Others

• Market, By Vehicle Type:

o Passenger Car

o Commercial Vehicle

• Market, By Application:

o Infotainment & Connectivity

o ADAS

o Others

• Market, By Region:

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- South Korea

- Singapore

o Europe

- France

- Germany

- United Kingdom

- Spain

- Italy

o North America

- United States

- Mexico

- Canada

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

- UAE

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global automotive memory market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.





