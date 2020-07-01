Dublin, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "SMS Firewall Market by Component (SMS Firewall Platform and Services (Professional and Managed)), SMS Type (A2P and P2A Messages), SMS Traffic (National and International), Deployment Mode (On-premises and Cloud), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global SMS firewall market size is projected to grow from USD 2.2 billion in 2020 to USD 3.0 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.



The major factors driving the growth of the SMS firewall market include stringent government compliance and increased adoption of Application-to-Person (A2P) messaging traffic. The entrance of Over-the-top (OTT) players into messaging businesses are expected to pose as a restraining factor for the growth of the SMS firewall market.

Managed services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

SMS firewall vendors offer a diverse range of managed services to telecom operators. These services monetize based on service level agreement, which represents the successful delivery of managed services. Vendors fully operationalize the SMS firewall deployment while focusing more on network optimization and performance with 24*7*365 support. As per Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) need, managed services manage network infrastructure partially (address specific issues) and fully (end-to-end management). These services also ensure effective monetization of A2P messages with robust monitoring and control. These services help MNOs improve customer experience by safeguarding messages from malicious threats and enhance SMS security.

International SMS traffic segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

International SMS traffic refers to the routing of SMS traffic from one country to another. Worldwide, A2P and Person-to-Application (P2A) messaging continue to grow and modernize. Enterprises are keen on reaching their customers globally through simple and ubiquitous communication channels. International SMS traffic comprises sending messages outside a country. International A2P messaging is increasing due to Two Factor Authentication (2FA), which is one of the most demanded needs all across the globe. The international SMS traffic segment has a greater application in travel, Information Technology (IT), and telecom industries for functions, such as verifying messages, providing travel updates, and authenticating social sites.

Asia Pacific (APAC) region to record the highest market share in the SMS firewall market in 2020

APAC is an emerging region for the SMS firewall market. China, Japan, and India are the major countries contributing to the growth of the SMS firewall market in APAC. Due to a massive mobile subscriber base, enterprises in this region are becoming more competitive, and are focusing on offering better security services in the text messaging segment. Thus, the untapped potential of the APAC region is attracting investments by major companies. A majority of MNOs are focusing on expanding their business operations in countries across the APAC region. This is expected to offer potential growth opportunities for A2P and P2A SMS providers to increase their brand awareness.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the SMS Firewall Market

4.2 Market, by Deployment Mode

4.3 Market in North America, by SMS Type and SMS Traffic

4.4 Market in Europe, by SMS Type and SMS Traffic

4.5 SMS Firewall Market in Asia Pacific, by SMS Type and SMS Traffic

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 to Combat Against SMS Fraudulent Activities Such As SMS Phishing, SMS Spoofing, and SMS Spamming

5.2.1.2 Stringent Government Regulations and Policies Spurring the Demand for SMS Firewall Globally

5.2.1.3 Increasing Adoption of A2P SMS in the Business Such As Bfsi, Retail and Ecommerce, and Travel and Hospitality

5.2.1.4 Safeguarding Network from Grey Route Traffic that Causes Significant Revenue Loss

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Entrance of Ott Players into Messaging Businesses Limiting the Growth of A2P Messages

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Trend of Mobile Marketing Via Sms

5.2.3.2 Strong Appeal for Next-Generation SMS Firewall from Mobile Network Operators

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Vulnerabilities in Existing Signaling and Firewall Systems

5.2.4.2 Sim Farm/Box Bypassing SMS Firewall Rules and Policies

5.3 Regulatory Landscape

5.3.1 United States Federal Law Ctia Common Short Code

5.3.2 Australian Communications and Media Authority Spam Act 2003

5.3.3 United Kingdom Code Compliance (Phonepayplus)

5.3.4 Canada Cwta and Mma Code of Conduct

5.3.5 Singapore Personal Data Protection Commission

5.3.6 New Zealand Mobile Messaging Services Code

5.3.7 Ireland Commission for Communications Regulation

5.3.8 Telecom Regulatory Authority of India

5.3.9 Brazilian Regulation Body (Anatel)

5.3.10 France Council for Service Applications

5.3.11 Netherlands SMS Service Provision Code of Conduct

5.3.12 Sweden Code of Conduct

5.3.13 Russian Ministry of Telecommunication

5.3.14 Germany Youth Media Protection Treaty

5.3.15 Bahrain Regulation on Commercial Bulk Messages

5.3.16 South Africa Wireless Application Service Providers Association

5.3.17 China Penalty for Sending Spam

5.3.18 Hong Kong Office of the Telecommunications Authority

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Case Study Analysis

5.6 Application Areas

5.6.1 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

5.6.2 it and Telecom

5.6.3 Media and Entertainment

5.6.4 Travel and Hospitality

5.6.5 Retail and Ecommerce

5.6.6 Healthcare

5.6.7 Government

5.6.8 Utilities and Logistics

5.7 Technological Impact

5.7.1 Artificial Intelligence

5.7.2 Analytics

6 COVID-19 Impact on SMS Firewall Market

6.1 SMS Firewall Market Scenario during COVID-19

6.1.1 Supply Side

6.1.2 Demand Side

7 SMS Firewall Market, by Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 SMS Firewall Platform

7.2.1 SMS Firewall Platform: Market Drivers

7.3 Services

7.3.1 Professional Services

7.3.1.1 Professional Services: Market Drivers

7.3.2 Managed Services

7.3.2.1 Managed Services: Market Drivers

8 SMS Firewall Market Analysis, by SMS Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 A2P Messages

8.2.1 A2P Messages: Market Drivers

8.3 P2A Messages

8.3.1 P2A Messages: Market Drivers

9 SMS Firewall Market, by SMS Traffic

9.1 Introduction

9.2 National SMS Traffic

9.2.1 National SMS Traffic: Market Drivers

9.3 International SMS Traffic

9.3.1 International SMS Traffic: Market Drivers

10 SMS Firewall Market, by Deployment Mode

10.1 Introduction

10.2 On-Premises

10.2.1 On-Premises: Market Drivers

10.3 Cloud

10.3.1 Cloud: Market Drivers

11 SMS Firewall Market, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 United States

11.2.1.1 United States: Market Drivers

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.2.1 Canada: Market Drivers

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 United Kingdom

11.3.1.1 United Kingdom: Market Drivers

11.3.2 Germany

11.3.2.1 Germany: SMS Firewall Market Drivers

11.3.3 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 China

11.4.1.1 China: Market Drivers

11.4.2 Japan

11.4.2.1 Japan: Market Drivers

11.4.3 India

11.4.3.1 India: Market Drivers

11.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 Middle East and Africa

11.5.1 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

11.5.1.1 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: SMS Firewall Market Drivers

11.5.2 South Africa

11.5.2.1 South Africa: Market Drivers

11.5.3 Rest of Middle East Africa

11.6 Latin America

11.6.1 Brazil

11.6.1.1 Brazil: Market Drivers

11.6.2 Mexico

11.6.2.1 Mexico: SMS Firewall Market Drivers

11.6.3 Rest of Latin America

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Competitive Situation and Trends

12.2.1 Agreements, Partnerships, and Collaborations

12.2.2 New Product/Service Developments

12.2.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.3.1 Visionary Leaders

12.3.2 Innovators

12.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

12.3.4 Emerging Companies

12.4 Strength of Product Portfolio

12.5 Business Strategy Excellence

12.6 Vendor Ranking Analysis

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Anam

13.2 Comviva

13.3 Infobip

13.4 Mobileum

13.5 Sinch

13.6 Adaptivemobile

13.7 Bics

13.8 Monty Mobile

13.9 Proofpoint

13.10 Route Mobile

13.11 6D Technologies

13.12 Amd Telecom

13.13 Broadnet Technologies

13.14 Cellusys

13.15 Eastwind

13.16 Enghouse Networks

13.17 Global Wavenet

13.18 Haud

13.19 Mavenir

13.20 Mitto

13.21 Mylinex

13.22 Netnumber

13.23 Newnet

13.24 Omobio

13.25 Openmind Networks

13.26 Sap

13.27 Syniverse

13.28 Tango Telecom

13.29 Tanla

13.30 Tata Communications

13.31 Teleoss

13.32 Twilio

