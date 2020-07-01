New York, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Benzyl Alcohol Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05207158/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on benzyl alcohol market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the role of benzyl alcohol as a preservative and flavoring agent and the shift of manufacturing units to developing countries because of favorable government regulations.

The benzyl alcohol market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscape.



The benzyl alcohol market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Paints and coatings

• Personal care

• Pharmaceutical

• Others



By Geography landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increasing demand from paints and coatings industry as one of the prime reasons driving the benzyl alcohol market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our benzyl alcohol market covers the following areas:

• Benzyl alcohol market sizing

• Benzyl alcohol market forecast

• Benzyl alcohol market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05207158/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001