Dublin, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transportation Composites Market by Resin (Thermoplastic and Thermoset), Manufacturing Process, Fiber, Application (Interior, Exterior), Transportation Type (Airways, Roadways, Railways, Waterways), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global transportation composites market size is projected to grow from USD 33.2 billion in 2020 to USD 59.8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 12.5% between 2020 and 2025.



Transportation composites are extensively used in aerospace & defense, marine, and automotive, among other industries. Composites provide superior properties, such as high abrasion resistance, wear resistance, high modulus, superb strength, enhanced stiffness, low density, excellent chemical resistance, and low creep, which make them suitable for use in automotive components, aircraft structures, interior car panels, and others. However, the global COVID-19 pandemic has forced the aircraft, automobile, and yacht manufacturers to shut down their operations, which is expected to reduce the demand for transportation composites in 2020.



The resin transfer molding process holds the largest market share in the global transportation composites market in terms of value.



Resin transfer molding is a vacuum-assisted resin transfer process that uses a flexible solid counter tool for surface compression. This process yields increased laminate compression, high fiber-to-resin ratio, and outstanding strength-to-weight characteristics. It is mainly used to mold components with large surface areas, complex shapes, and smooth finishes. This process is used in the production of aircraft and automotive structures, such as powertrain components and exterior components.



Interior application is expected to dominate the market in terms of value.



The interior application is estimated to be the largest segment of the transportation composites market during the forecast period. The roadways sector is one of the major consumers of composites in the interior application, which is primarily driven by the usage of composites in cars. The growing demand for thermoplastic composites in aircraft components owing to their superior strength and low weight is driving the market in the interior application segment. The railways segment is one of the major contributors to the growing demand for composites in the interior application segment.



Carbon is estimated to be the fastest-growing fiber segment in terms of value.



Carbon is the fastest-growing fiber segment, which is attributed to the increasing usage of carbon fiber composites in the automotive sector. Owing to superior properties of carbon fiber composites in comparison to glass fiber composites, the former is utilized by aerospace & defense and automotive sectors.

Carbon fiber is twice as strong and 30% lighter than glass fiber. In automotive applications, its utilization began in racing cars as it not only reduces the weight of the vehicle, but its high strength and high rigidity for the monocoque frame also ensure the driver's safety. It is used in F1 racing cars for all structural components as it also offers crash resistance.



Roadways is projected to be the fastest-growing transportation type in terms of value.



Roadways is expected to be the fastest-growing transportation type. Composites are used in a variety of automotive applications, including cars, military vehicles, buses, commercial vehicles, and motorsports, that include Formula 1 and touring cars. They offer various benefits, such as non-corrosiveness, non-conductivity, flexibility, low maintenance, longevity, and design flexibility. Glass fiber composites are commonly used in automotive applications for interior and exterior components. The lightweight capabilities and high strength of composites reduce vehicle weight and fuel consumption and allow the OEMs to comply with the stringent eco-friendly regulations. Thus, there is a high demand for transportation composites in heavy vehicles. Further, due to COVID-19 and the closure of operations by leading car manufacturers, including Nissan, Ford, and Volkswagen, the demand for composites is expected to take a dip in 2020.



Thermoplastic is expected to be the fastest-growing resin segment in terms of value.



The main advantage of thermoplastic resins as matrix materials is that the composite formed can be reshaped and reformed, unlike thermoset resins. The composite formed is easily recyclable. Different types of thermoplastic resins are used as matrix materials in the formation of composites. Complex material shapes can be easily produced using thermoplastic composites. As they can be stored at room temperatures, they can also be used in fabricating large structures.



APAC is the fastest-growing transportation composites market in terms of volume.



APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing transportation composites market during the forecast period. The growth of the transportation composites market in APAC is mainly driven by the demand from the aerospace & defense, automotive, and rail industries. However, the outbreak of COVID-19 has posed a negative impact on the aerospace and automotive industries in the APAC region. For instance, China, which is the largest automobile producer in the region, registered a drop of 92% in the sales of cars in the first half of February 2020. The drop in sales of electric vehicles is expected to reduce the demand for transportation composites in the region through 2020-2021.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Transportation Composites Market

4.2 Transportation Composites Market, by Transportation Type and Region, 2019

4.3 Transportation Composites Market, by Manufacturing Process

4.4 Transportation Composites Market, by Fiber

4.5 Transportation Composites Market, by Resin

4.6 Transportation Composites Market, by Application

4.7 Transportation Composites Market, by Key Countries



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Use of Composites in Commercial Aircraft

5.2.1.2 Growing Demand for Light-Weight Materials and Fuel-Efficient Vehicles

5.2.1.3 Increasing Use of Natural Fiber Composites in Automotive Applications

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Processing and Manufacturing Cost

5.2.2.2 Issue Related to Recyclability

5.2.2.3 Declining Economy Due to Covid-19

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand from Emerging Economies

5.2.3.2 Penetration of Carbon Fiber Composites in New Applications

5.2.3.3 Growing Demand for Environment-Friendly Evs

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Developing Low-Cost Technologies

5.2.4.2 Market Recovery from Covid-19

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



6 Macroeconomic Overview and Key Trends

6.1 Macroeconomic Overview and Key Trends in the Aerospace Industry

6.1.1 Introduction

6.1.2 Trends and Forecast of Gdp

6.1.3 Trends in Aerospace Industry

6.1.3.1 Disruption in the Industry

6.1.3.2 Impact on Customers' Output & Strategies to Resume/Improve Production

6.1.3.3 Impact on Customers' Revenue

6.1.3.4 Most Affected Countries

6.1.3.5 Short-Term Strategies to Manage Cost Structure and Supply Chains

6.1.3.6 New Opportunities

6.2 Macroeconomic Overview and Key Trends in the Automotive Industry

6.2.1 Introduction

6.2.2 Trends in Automotive Industry

6.2.2.1 Disruption in the Industry

6.2.2.2 Impact on Revenue Generated from Customers

6.2.2.3 Most Affected Countries

6.2.2.4 Short-Term Strategies to Manage Cost Structure and Supply Chains

6.2.2.5 Impact on Electric Vehicle(Ev) Demand Due to Lower Oil Prices

6.2.3 New Opportunities

6.2.3.1 Measures Taken by Customers

6.2.3.2 Customers' Perspective on Growth



7 Transportation Composites Market, by Fiber

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Glass

7.2.1 Glass Fiber Transportation Composites Market, by Region

7.3 Carbon

7.3.1 Carbon Fiber Transportation Composites Market, by Region

7.4 Natural

7.4.1 Natural Fiber Transportation Composites Market, by Region

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Other Fibers-Based Transportation Composites Market, by Region



8 Transportation Composites Market, by Resin

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Thermoset

8.2.1 Epoxy

8.2.2 Polyester

8.2.3 Vinyl Ester

8.2.4 Others

8.3 Thermoplastic

8.3.1 Polyphenylene Sulphide (PPS)

8.3.2 Polyamide (PA)

8.3.3 Polypropylene (PP)

8.3.4 Others



9 Transportation Composites Market, by Manufacturing Process

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Injection Molding Process

9.3 Compression Molding Process

9.4 Resin Transfer Molding Process (RTM)

9.5 Others



10 Transportation Composites Market, by Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Interior

10.2.1 Transportation Composites Market in Interior Application, by Region

10.3 Exterior

10.3.1 Transportation Composites Market in Exterior Application, by Region

10.4 Others

10.4.1 Transportation Composites Market in Other Applications, by Region



11 Transportation Composites Market, by Transportation Type

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Airways

11.2.1 Civil

11.2.2 Defense

11.3 Railways

11.3.1 Metros and Monorails

11.3.2 Passenger Rails

11.3.3 High Speed and Bullet Trains

11.4 Waterways

11.4.1 Powerboat

11.4.2 Sailboat

11.4.3 Cruise Ship

11.4.4 Others

11.5 Roadways

11.5.1 Automotive

11.5.2 Recreational Vehicles

11.5.3 Bus, Trucks, and Other Heavy Vehicles



12 Transportation Composites Market, by Region

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.3 Europe

12.4 APAC

12.5 Mea

12.6 Latin America



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

13.2.1 Dynamic Differentiators

13.2.2 Innovators

13.2.3 Visionary Leaders

13.2.4 Emerging Companies

13.3 Strength of Product Portfolio

13.4 Business Strategy Excellence

13.5 Market Ranking

13.6 Competitive Scenario

13.6.1 New Product Development

13.6.2 Partnership

13.6.3 Joint Venture and Merger & Acquisition

13.6.4 Expansion



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Hexcel Corporation

14.2 Toray Industries Inc.

14.3 Teijin Limited

14.4 Solvay

14.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

14.6 Gurit Holding AG

14.7 Jushi Group

14.8 SGL Group

14.9 Owens Corning

14.10 Royal DSM

14.11 Other Companies

14.11.1 Lee Aerospace

14.11.2 Norco Composites & Grp

14.11.3 Bombardier

14.11.4 Lockheed Martin

14.11.5 Feadship

14.11.6 Boeing

14.11.7 Alstom

14.11.8 Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

14.11.9 Magna International Inc.

14.11.10 Airbus



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1i9053

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900