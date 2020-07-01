New York, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Augmented Reality Automotive Market By Vehicle Type, By Function, By Company and By Geography, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916980/?utm_source=GNW



Global augmented reality automotive market is projected to reach USD 9 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of over 30% in value terms owing to growing connected vehicles, growing technological advancements and rising consumer demand for enhanced in-vehicle safety.The demand for augmented reality automotive functions is directly linked to the vehicle production in a region.



In terms of regional analysis, North America dominated the augmented reality automotive market in 2019 and the trend is expected to continue over the next five years as well.



Some of the major players operating in global augmented reality automotive Market are Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Garmin Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd., Harman International Industries Inc., Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Pioneer Corporation, Visteon Corporation etc. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To assess the demand-supply scenario of Augmented Reality Automotive which covers production, demand and supply of Augmented Reality Automotive globally.

• To analyse and forecast the market size of Augmented Reality Automotive in terms of volume and Value.

• To classify and forecast global Augmented Reality Automotive based on vehicle type, Function and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global Augmented Reality Automotive.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global Augmented Reality Automotive.

• To identify and analyse the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of global Augmented Reality Automotive.

To perform the study, the analyst conducted primary as well as exhaustive secondary research.Initially, the analyst prepared an exhaustive list of Augmented Reality Automotive manufacturers operating globally.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys, which include primary calls, email responses, etc., with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also asked about their major competitors. Through this technique, the analyst could include manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined product offerings and regional presence of all major Augmented Reality Automotive supplier across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size for global Augmented Reality Automotive using a bottom-up technique, wherein manufacturers’ value data for different types of warehouse vehicles, were recorded as well as forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives, and externally validated through analysing historical sales data of respective manufacturer to arrive at the overall market size.



Multiple secondary sources such as directories, Company Websites, company annual reports, white papers, investor presentations and financial reports were also used by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Automotive AR HUD system manufacturers and component suppliers

• Automobile Manufacturers

• Automotive display panel manufacturers

• Research Institutes

• Associations, organizations, forums and alliances related to Augmented Reality Automotive manufacturers.

• Industry associations

• Market research and consulting firm.

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as Augmented Reality Automotive manufacturers, customers and policy makers. The study would also help them to target the growing segments over the coming years (next two to five years), thereby aiding the stakeholders in taking investment decisions and facilitating their expansion.



Report Scope:



In this report, global Augmented Reality Automotive market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Augmented Reality Automotive Market, by Electric Vehicle:

o Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

o Hybrid Vehicles

• Global Augmented Reality Automotive Market, by Sensor Technology:

o Lidar

o Sensor Fusion

o Radar

o CCD/VMOS Image Sensors

• Global Augmented Reality Automotive Market, by Level of Autonomous Driving:

o Conventional Level of Driving

o Semi-Autonomous Level of Driving

• Global Augmented Reality Automotive Market, by Function:

o AR HUD With Navigation

o AR HUD With Standard Functions

o AR HUD With Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

o AR HUD With Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

o Advanced AR HUD

• Global Augmented Reality Automotive Market, by Region:

o Asia Pacific

- India

- Japan

- Russia

- Australia

- China

o Europe

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- France

- Germany

- Spian

o North America

- United States

- Mexico

- Canada

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia

o Middle East and Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

- Qatar



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Augmented Reality Automotive market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.





