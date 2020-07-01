ALLEN, Texas, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recent consumer survey conducted in the US by Arlington Research and PFSweb’s (NASDAQ: PFSW) operations business unit, PFS, found there are sizable gaps in how US consumers across generations are shopping various online retail categories in response to the pandemic. The study offers insights into the demographics of how consumers are shopping, including age and gender, as well as the differences across online retail categories.



Key findings from the PFS and Arlington Research study:

Seventy-five percent of millennials have bought goods online during the pandemic that they had not considered prior.

Over half of consumers have made one or more online purchases in the Groceries & Household (56%) and Health & Beauty (51%) categories during the pandemic.

Less than fifty percent of those consumers have made one or more online purchases across the rest of the categories surveyed including apparel & footwear, office supplies, home & garden, jewelry, and consumer electronics.

Forty-six percent of millennials and Gen Z have more online grocery purchases than usual amid the pandemic, compared to just twenty-eight percent of baby boomers and the silent generation.

“Not surprisingly, consumers across generations are shopping online differently during the pandemic, and only time will tell if these behaviors will continue long-term,” commented Zach Thomann, EVP and PFS General Manager. “For years, we have helped our clients create unique offerings, such as product personalization and gift wrap, that appeal to their specific customer demographics while still executing during peak periods. It is critical that online brands and retailers analyze their customer demographics and create differentiated brand experiences that appeal to them during these uncertain times. Not all online retail categories are experiencing the same amount of growth, so differentiation is key to winning customers of all generations.”

For further information about the study, and to learn more about PFS’ end-to-end eCommerce offering, please click here .

About the Research

This study was conducted across April and May 2020, surveying 2,000 adults aged 18+ across the US. These results are based on consumers who have purchased from seven major retail categories during the COVID-19 pandemic. A similar study was conducted in the UK across March and April 2020. More detail on the UK study can be found here . Both studies were conducted by independent research firm, Arlington Research.

About PFSweb, Inc.

PFSweb (NASDAQ: PFSW) is a global commerce services company that manages the online customer shopping experience on behalf of major branded manufacturers and retailers. Across two business units – LiveArea for strategy consulting, creative design, digital marketing, and web development services, and PFS for order fulfillment, contact center, payment processing/fraud management, and order management services – they provide solutions to a broad range of Fortune 500® companies and household brand names such as Procter & Gamble, L’Oréal USA, ASICS, PANDORA, Ralph Lauren, Shiseido Americas, the United States Mint, and many more. PFSweb enables these brands to provide a more convenient and brand-centric online shopping experience through both traditional and online business channels. The company is headquartered in Allen, TX with additional locations around the globe. For more information, please visit www.pfsweb.com .

Media Relations:

Matthew Kaiserman

Media Frenzy Global

Tel 1-678-943-7408

matthew@mediafrenzyglobal.com