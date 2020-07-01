NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES.

TORONTO, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHAR Technologies Ltd. (“CHAR”) (YES – TSXV) is pleased to announce the appointment of Benj Gallander as a new independent member of CHAR’s Board of Directors, effective July 1st, 2020.

Mr. Gallander brings decades of public markets experience, being described by The Globe and Mail as “widely considered to be Canada’s top authority on contrarian investing.” He is the co-editor of the Contra the Heard Investment Letter, which over the past ten years achieved an 18.4 percent annualized return. He was a regular on BNN – Bloomberg’s number one show for over 15 years, and on CBC’s On the Money with Peter Armstrong.

“We’re thrilled to have Benj join the team,” said Andrew White, CEO. “Benj will bring a tremendous breadth of relevant public markets and investor relations experience to CHAR as we aggressively pursue growth opportunities and continue to develop our business.”

“I’m looking forward to joining this dynamic company that is strategically positioned in the Cleantech industry,” said Benj Gallander. “At this stage of my career it is great to join a team that is working on the Climate Change agenda. I really like the idea that we will be working together to make a difference for the environment."

CHAR also announces that its Board of Directors has today approved the grant of 50,000 stock options to Mr. Gallander, which are exercisable into common shares of CHAR at a price of $0.105 per common share in accordance with TSX Policy 4.4, subject to the rules of the TSX Venture Exchange and the Corporation’s Stock Option Plan. The options have a term of five years and will expire on July 1st, 2025.

About CHAR

CHAR Technologies Ltd. is a cleantech development and services company, specializing organic waste pyrolysis and biocarbon development, custom equipment for industrial air and water treatment, and providing services in environmental management, site investigation and remediation, engineering, environmental compliance and resource efficiency.

For further information, please contact:

Andrew White

Chief Executive Officer

CHAR Technologies Ltd.

e-mail: andrew.white@chartechnologies.com

tel: 647-968-5347