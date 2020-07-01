NEW YORK, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire — SRAX Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 40+ brands in the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.



As the nation’s economy slammed shut due to the pandemic, certain sectors seemed to defy the severity of the situation. The digital world seemed to defy gravity, generating ever more interest and expediting uptake out of necessity. A recent press release from SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) (SRAX Profile) is a prime example of such gravity-defying action and may be a harbinger of what’s to come. Leveraging in-depth investor intelligence and big data analytics, SRAX uses proprietary technology to creatively unlock and utilize data in new powerful ways to create a new nexus of opportunity between public companies, financiers, investors and traders. SRAX just released news on Sequire, the company’s innovative technology platform for comprehensive investor intelligence, corporate communications and shareholder retention and acquisition.

The adoption of technology and the digitization of business has been underway for decades. Changes were evolving long before coronavirus, but the pandemic hypersonically accelerated the evolution. Companies that were obliquely considering digital solutions a few years ago are now embracing them as part of the new normal, establishing business relationships for a long-term digital future. Whether through Zoom meetings, virtual conferences or digital marketing, companies in nearly every industry are pivoting to adapt to the crisis. The virus has hastened the digital transition so fast that customers across every sector are flocking to technology solutions as digital platforms reap the benefits. This transition to technology is no passing fad and is expected to permanently alter the way business is conducted and social interactions occur. Nowhere is this transition more needed or welcomed than in the complex interactions between public companies and their current and future shareholders.

About SRAX

SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company. SRAX’s technology unlocks data for brands in the CPG, investor relations, luxury, and lifestyle verticals. Through its various platforms, SRAX is monetizing its data sets and growing multiple recurring revenue streams. BIGtoken is a consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own and earn from their data. The platform also provides advertisers and media companies access to transparent, verified consumer data to better reach and serve audiences. Sequire is a premier platform for investor intelligence and communication. Through Sequire, public companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX and its verticals, visit srax.com .



About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) is a financial news and content distribution company, one of 40+ brands within our InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), that provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via NetworkWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers; and (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions. As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience comprising investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

