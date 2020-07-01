Dublin, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Wearable Sensor Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The technologies in wearable sensors have undergone significant change in recent years, with traditional wrist band activity trackers to advanced sensor patches. The rising wave of new technologies, such as inertial sensors and pressure sensors are creating significant potential in wrist wear and body wear applications, and driving the demand for wearable devices.



In the wearable sensor market, various technologies, such as accelerometers, magnetometers, gyroscopes, image sensors, inertial sensors, temperature and humidity sensors, pressure and force sensors, touch sensors and motion sensors are used in wearable device to record movements as well as basic health information. Miniaturization of sensors, increasing health concern among people, and rising share of aging population are creating new opportunities for various wearable sensor technologies.



This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the wearable sensor market. The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global wearable sensor market by application, technology, and region.



Some of the wearable sensor companies profiled in this report include Sony Corporation, STMicroelectronics, Analog Devices, ABB, Texas Instruments, Robert Bosch, and Infineon Technologies.



This report answers the following 9 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising and high-growth technology opportunities for the wearable sensor market?

Q.2 Which technology will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 What are the key factors affecting dynamics of different technologies? What are the drivers and challenges of these technologies in wearable sensor market?

Q.4 What are the levels of technology readiness, competitive intensity and regulatory compliance in this technology space?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to these technologies in wearable sensor market?

Q.6 What are the latest developments in wearable sensor technologies? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.7 Which technologies have potential of disruption in this market?

Q.8 Who are the major players in this wearable sensor market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.9 What are strategic growth opportunities in this wearable sensor technology space?



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Technology Landscape

2.1. Technology Background and Evolution

2.2. Technology and Application Mapping

2.3. Supply Chain



3. Technology Readiness

3.1. Technology Commercialization and Readiness

3.2. Drivers and Challenges in Wearable Sensor Technologies

3.3. Competitive Intensity

3.4. Regulatory Compliance



4. Technology Trends and Forecasts Analysis from 2013-2024

4.1. Wearable Sensor Opportunity

4.2. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024)

4.2.1. Accelerometers

4.2.2. Magnetometers

4.2.3. Gyroscopes

4.2.4. Image Sensors

4.2.5. Inertial Sensors

4.2.6. Temperature and Humidity Sensors

4.2.7. Pressure and Force Sensors

4.2.8. Touch Sensors

4.2.9. Motion Sensors

4.3. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024) by Application Segments

4.3.1. Wrist wear

4.3.2. Eyewear

4.3.3. Footwear

4.3.4. Neckwear

4.3.5. Body wear

4.3.6. Others



5. Technology Opportunities (2013-2024) by Region

5.1. Wearable Sensor Market by Region

5.2. North American Wearable Sensor Technology Market

5.2.1. United States Wearable Sensor Technology Market

5.2.2. Canadian Wearable Sensor Technology Market

5.2.3. Mexican Wearable Sensor Technology Market

5.3. European Wearable Sensor Technology Market

5.3.1. The United Kingdom Wearable Sensor Technology Market

5.3.2. German Wearable Sensor Technology Market

5.3.3. French Wearable Sensor Technology Market

5.4. APAC Wearable Sensor Technology Market

5.4.1. Chinese Wearable Sensor Technology Market

5.4.2. Japanese Wearable Sensor Technology Market

5.4.3. Indian Wearable Sensor Technology Market

5.4.4. South Korean Wearable Sensor Technology Market

5.5. RoW Wearable Sensor Technology Market



6. Latest Developments and Innovations in the Wearable Sensor Technologies



7. Companies/Ecosystem

7.1. Product Portfolio Analysis

7.2. Market Share Analysis

7.3. Geographical Reach



8. Strategic Implications

8.1. Implications

8.2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

8.2.1. Growth Opportunities for the Wearable Sensor Market by Technology

8.2.2. Growth Opportunities for the Wearable Sensor Market by Application

8.2.3. Growth Opportunities for the Wearable Sensor Market by Region

8.3. Emerging Trends in the Wearable Sensor Market

8.4. Disruption Potential

8.5. Strategic Analysis

8.5.1. New Product Development

8.5.2. Capacity Expansion of the Wearable Sensor Market

8.5.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Wearable Sensor Market



9. Company Profiles of Leading Players

9.1. Sony Corporation

9.2. STMicroelectronics

9.3. Analog Devices

9.4. ABB

9.5. Texas Instruments

9.6. Robert Bosch

9.7. Infineon Technologies



