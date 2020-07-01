Company will upgrade 216 lanes over 241 miles, to include self-service and collector-operated lanes at toll plazas as well as open-road, automated tolling using E-ZPass®



State-of-the-art Automated Toll Payment Machines to accept coins, cash and credit/debit cards and will enable potential contactless payments in the future

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Transportation, a unit of business process services and solutions company Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), today announced it has been selected by the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission to modernize and maintain the Ohio Turnpike’s toll collection system along the 241-mile interstate. The Ohio Turnpike, one of the longest running toll roads in the United States, spans the northern part of the state, connecting the Indiana and Pennsylvania borders and serving approximately 53 million vehicles a year.

Conduent will upgrade equipment on a combined 216 lanes, to include self-service and toll collector-operated toll plazas at on- and off-ramps as well as open-road, automated tolling points designed for E-ZPass® transactions. The company will also implement state-of-the-art, multimode Automated Toll Payment Machines, which accept coins, cash and credit/debit cards and are equipped to enable contactless payments in the future using smartphones and digital wallets.

The contract begins this summer and will extend until 2034 if all options are exercised. All of the new equipment is expected to be installed by early 2023. Once implemented, Conduent’s solutions will support improved throughput and operational efficiencies for vehicles, which will lead to greater ease of travel for drivers.

The turnpike operates a closed ticketed system, in which drivers pay tolls based on the vehicle’s classification and distance traveled. Conduent’s multimode machines will provide tolling customers both “upper” and “lower” payment control panels for both passenger car and commercial vehicles with easy-to-follow instructions. The open-road tolling solution will incorporate LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging)-based scanners with proven performance and accuracy. The company will also implement its patented Automated License Plate Recognition technology to account for vehicles using E-ZPass lanes without a transponder.

“As a leader in the tolling industry for more than 25 years, Conduent is proud to partner with the Commission to deliver advanced technology and modern solutions for Ohio motorists,” said Mark Brewer, President, Global Public Sector Solutions, Conduent. “Our toll collection system is secure and innovative. We look forward to meeting and exceeding the needs of the state and travelers for many years to come.”

Conduent Transportation is a leading provider of automated and analytics-based transportation solutions for government agencies. These solutions, spanning roadway charging and management, parking and curbside management, and advanced transit and public safety systems, enable streamlined and personalized services for citizens and travelers who use them. The company has been helping transportation clients for more than 50 years and operates in 27 countries.

