New York, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hodgkin Lymphoma - Epidemiology Forecast to 2029" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05917212/?utm_source=GNW

Epidemiologists applied country-specific incidence rates of HL, wherever available, to each country’s population to obtain the number of estimated diagnosed incident cases.



HL is a cancerous condition that affects the lymphatic system and occurs in both children and adults.HL is a rare disease that starts with abnormal growth of the white blood cells, called lymphocytes, and then spreads beyond the lymphatic system and impairs the body’s immune system.



HL is classified into two main groups—cHL and NLPHL. cHL is further divided into subtypes, namely nodular sclerosis, mixed cellularity, lymphocyte-rich, and lymphocyte-depleted. The classical form is the most frequently occurring HL, with almost 95% of HL cases belonging to the cHL type.



The following data describes epidemiology of HL cases.In 2019, the 8MM had 24,885 diagnosed incident cases of HL.



This is expected to increase to 27,134 diagnosed incident cases by 2029, at an Annual Growth Rate (AGR) of 0.90%. This increase is partly attributed to the moderately rising trend in incidence in the 8MM, combined with underlying demographic changes in the respective markets. In the 8MM, the diagnosed incident cases of cHL will increase from 22,815 cases in 2019 to 24,820 cases in 2029, at an AGR of 0.88%, and the diagnosed incident cases of NLPHL will increase from 2,074 cases in 2019 to 2,314 cases in 2029, at an AGR of 1.18%. The development of more effective therapies, particularly for elderly patients, would improve survival from HL.



Scope

- Hodgkin Lymphoma (HL) Epidemiology Report provides an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Hodgkin Lymphoma in the eight major markets (8MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, and Urban China).

- This report also includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the following segmentations in all ages across the 8MM: diagnosed incident cases of HL, classical HL (cHL), Nodular Lymphocyte Predominant HL (NLPHL); diagnosed incident cases of cHL segmented by sex and age, for all ages in 10-year age groups beginning at 0 years and ending at ?85 years; diagnosed five-year prevalent cases cHL; diagnosed incident cases of cHL by cancer staging (stage I -IV); and diagnosed incident cases of cHL by subtypes (nodular sclerosis, mixed cellularity, lymphocyte-rich, and lymphocyte-depleted).

- The HL Epidemiology Report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.

- The Epidemiology Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 8MM.



Reasons to Buy

- The HL Epidemiology series will allow you to:

- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global HL, cHL, and NLPHL market.

- Quantify patient populations in the global HL market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.

- Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the cHL cancer stages that present the best opportunities for cHL therapeutics in each of the markets covered.

- Understand magnitude of cHL market by subtypes.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05917212/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001