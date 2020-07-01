Dublin, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Design (8 bays to 12 bays, More than 20 bays), Product (Enterprise, Midmarket), Storage Solution (Scale-up, Scale-out), Deployment Type, End-user Industry, & Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global NAS market was valued at USD 21.1 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 48.0 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.7% from 2020 to 2025.
The rapid adoption of 4G and 5G technologies is one of the key factors fueling the growth of this market.
The market for NAS solutions with more than 20 bays is expected to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period
The market for NAS solutions with more than 20 bays is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. These NAS systems have features such as high storage capacity, high performance, fast response, and data recovery; hence, these solutions are deployed in big industries, such as BFSI, manufacturing, large enterprises, and telecommunications and ITES where the data volumes are high and increasing on a regular basis.
The midmarket NAS solutions held larger market share in 2019
Midmarket NAS solutions held a larger market share in 2019, and a similar trend is likely to be observed in the near future. The increased use of smart devices such as smartphones and tablets led to the rise of digital media. Consumers use NAS systems for home surveillance solutions, backup systems, and media streaming devices. Moreover, midmarket NAS solutions are ideal and inexpensive solutions for small- and mid-sized businesses.
NAS market for scale-out NAS solutions is expected to grow at higher CAGR during forecast period
The market for scale-out NAS solutions is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Scale-out is an improved technique used in NAS devices, enabling the expansion of the capacity based on the requirement of end-use applications. These are deployed in industries such as BFSI, healthcare, and government, wherein a large volume of data is generated and data security is of utmost importance.
North America held the largest share of NAS market in 2019
In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the NAS market. The growth of the NAS market in North America can be attributed to the fact that the region is home to leading producers such as Dell Technologies Inc., NetApp, Inc., and HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY (HPE), as well as major consumers such as Syracuse University, UNICOM Global, Tufts University, and Linn Benton Lincoln of NAS solutions.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in NAS Market
4.2 NAS Market, by Region
4.3 NAS Market, by Country
4.4 NAS Market, by Deployment Type and End-User Industry
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Government Focus on Digitization Leading to Massive Growth in Digital Data
5.2.1.2 Increased Use of Smartphones, Laptops, and Tablets Resulting in Generation of Large Volumes of Data
5.2.1.3 Rapid Adoption of 4G and 5G Technologies Creating High-Volume Digital Content
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Prime Concern of Data Security When Data is Stored at Remote Location
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Hybrid Cloud Storage Raises Demand for Cutting-Edge NAS Solutions
5.2.3.2 Growing Requirement for Real-Time Data Consistency Creates Demand for Scale-Out NAS Devices
5.2.4 Covid-19-Driven Opportunities
5.2.4.1 Rapid Spread of Covid-19 Pandemic Prompting Industries to Improve Their It Infrastructure
5.2.5 Challenges
5.2.5.1 Lack of Proper Infrastructure to Secure and Leverage Data
5.2.5.2 High Latency Observed During Connecting Storage Devices Hampers Overall Efficiency of NAS Devices
5.2.6 Covid-19-Driven Challenges
5.2.6.1 Anticipated Shortage of Skilled Workforce in NAS Manufacturing Facilities Due to Ban on Migration
5.3 Value Chain Analysis
5.4 Case Study
5.4.1 Installation of NAS Solution Offered by Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. At Hamad International Airport (Hia)(Qatar)
5.4.2 Adoption of Hewlett Packard Enterprise'S Backup Solution By Orange Slovensko (Slovakia)
5.4.3 Application of Scale-Out NAS Solutions Offered by Infortrend Technology in Media and Entertainment Industry
5.4.4 Implementation of Buffalo Americas' NAS Solutions in ITCE Systemhaus GmbH
5.4.5 Availability of Hybrid Cloud Storage Solutions of Infortrend Technology Inc. For Pharmaceuticals Industry
6 Network Attached Storage Market, by Design
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Covid-19 Impact
6.3 1 Bay to 8 Bays
6.3.1 1-Bay to 8-Bay NAS Solutions to Continue to Hold Largest Market Share from 2020 to 2025
6.4 8 Bays to 12 Bays
6.4.1 Growing Number of Enterprises to Spur Growth of Market for 8-Bay to 12-Bay NAS Solutions
6.5 12 Bays to 20 Bays
6.5.1 Rising Demand for 12-Bay to 20-Bay NAS Solutions by Large Enterprises to Drive Market Growth
6.6 More Than 20 Bays
6.6.1 Escalating Demand for NAS Solutions With More Than 20 Bays Due to Generation of Large Volumes of Data by Large-Scale Businesses
7 Network Attached Storage Market, by Product
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Covid-19 Impact
7.3 Enterprise NAS Solutions
7.3.1 Enterprise NAS Solutions to Witness Significant Demand Due to Increased Digital Content With Growing Use of Internet
7.4 Midmarket NAS Solutions
7.4.1 Midmarket NAS Solutions Held Larger Market Share in 2019
8 Network Attached Storage Market, by Storage Solution
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Covid-19 Impact
8.3 Scale-Up NAS
8.3.1 Scale-Up NAS Systems Held Larger Market Share in 2019
8.4 Scale-Out NAS
8.4.1 Scale-Out NAS Solutions to Witness Higher CAGR During Forecast Period
9 Network Attached Storage Market, by Deployment Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Covid-19 Impact
9.3 On-Premises
9.3.1 On-Premises Segment to Continue to Account for Largest Market Share During Forecast Period
9.4 Remote
9.4.1 Remote Deployment Lowers Cost of Ownership
9.5 Hybrid
9.5.1 Hybrid Deployment to Record Highest CAGR in NAS Market from 2020 to 2025
10 Network Attached Storage Market, by End-User Industry
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Covid-19 Impact
10.3 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
10.3.1 Rise in Deployment of NAS Systems Due to Increase in Data Breaches
10.4 Consumer Goods and Retail
10.4.1 High Requirement for NAS Solutions Owing to Rapidly Growing Retail and E-Commerce Industries
10.5 Telecommunications and ITES
10.5.1 Growth of NAS Market Propelled by Rapid Digital Content Creation
10.6 Healthcare
10.6.1 Rise in Demand for NAS Solutions With High-Power Analytics, Distant Data Sharing, Advanced Medical Research, and Telemedicine Requirements of Healthcare Industry
10.7 Energy
10.7.1 Increased Deployment of NAS Solutions to Ensure High-Speed Data Transfer
10.8 Government
10.8.1 High Demand for NAS Systems Due to Rising Need for Robust, Secure, Cheaper, Storage Infrastructure
10.9 Education and Research
10.9.1 Rise in Need for NAS to Ensure Easy and Secure Access to Research Documents, Presentations, Project Files from Multiple Locations
10.10 Media and Entertainment
10.10.1 Increased Adoption of NAS Solutions for Smooth Content Delivery
10.11 Manufacturing
10.11.1 Enhanced Capability of Advanced NAS Solutions to Track Historical Data Related to Manufacturing and Supply Chain Management
10.12 Business and Consulting
10.12.1 Rise in Installation of NAS Systems to Protect Data from Unauthorized Entities
10.13 Others
11 Essential Components of Network Attached Storage Solution
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Hardware
11.3 Software
12 Network Attached Storage Market, by Region
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Covid-19 Impact
12.3 North America
12.4 Europe
12.5 APAC
12.6 Row
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Market Ranking Analysis of Players in NAS Market, 2019
13.3 Revenue Analysis of Top 5 Market Players
13.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping
13.4.1 Visionary Leaders
13.4.2 Dynamic Differentiators
13.4.3 Innovators
13.4.4 Emerging Companies
13.5 Competitive Scenario
13.5.1 Product Launches
13.5.2 Expansions
13.5.3 Partnerships, Contracts, Collaborations, and Agreements
13.5.4 Acquisitions
14 Company Profiles
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Key Players
14.2.1 Dell Technologies Inc.
14.2.2 Netapp, Inc.
14.2.3 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (Hpe)
14.2.4 Hitachi, Ltd.
14.2.5 Western Digital Corporation
14.2.6 Seagate Technology Public Limited Company (Plc)
14.2.7 Netgear, Inc.
14.2.8 Synology, Inc.
14.2.9 Buffalo Americas, Inc.
14.2.10 Qnap Systems Inc.
14.3 Right to Win
14.4 Other Key Players
14.4.1 Drobo, Inc.
14.4.2 Asustor Inc.
14.4.3 IBM
14.4.4 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
14.4.5 Microsoft
14.4.6 Cisco Systems, Inc.
14.4.7 D-Link Corporation
14.4.8 Thecus Technology Corp.
14.4.9 Infortrend Technology Inc.
14.4.10 Panasas
14.4.11 Softnas, Inc.
14.4.12 NASuni Corporation
