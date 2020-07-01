Atlanta, Georgia, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon, a software company that provides smart waste and recycling solutions to businesses and governments worldwide, today announced that they will be providing protective masks to their network of independent waste and recycling haulers.

“As COVID-19 cases continue to increase and new spikes are happening across the country, effective personal protective equipment is more important than ever for essential frontline workers, including our waste and recycling haulers,” said Rubicon Founder and CEO Nate Morris, “We are proud to be able to offer union made in the USA protective masks to our partners to help ensure their safety while they continue to work on the frontlines.”

Rubicon’s network of more than 7,000 hauler partners provide waste and recycling services for businesses across the country. Protective masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE) are essential for waste and recycling workers to do their jobs safely and effectively. COVID-19 has magnified this importance as these workers continue to operate as essential services, while PPE supply shortages have made it difficult for many individuals and small businesses to acquire what is necessary to operate safely.

“This is another key step that needs to be taken to support the men and women on the frontlines who are too often overlooked, but remain essential for our communities,” continued Morris, who on March 20, 2020 wrote to President Trump and key members of Congress regarding the need for COVID-19-related economic relief for independent waste and recycling haulers.

Partner haulers and sanitation workers can request the masks by emailing their Rubicon point of contact.

Rubicon is a software company that provides a suite of technology products for waste, recycling, and smart city solutions, and collects and analyzes data for businesses and governments worldwide. Using technology to drive environmental innovation, the company helps turn businesses into more sustainable enterprises, and neighborhoods into greener and smarter places to live and work. Rubicon’s mission is to end waste, in all of its forms, by helping its partners find economic value in their waste streams and confidently execute on their sustainability goals. Learn more at www.rubicon.com.

Rubicon’s inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, Toward a Future Without Waste, can be found at www.rubicon.com/esg-report/.

