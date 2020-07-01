Malta, 1 July 2020

Kambi Group plc enters partnership with Four Winds Casinos

Global sports betting supplier to provide its technology and services to the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Michigan properties and online

Kambi Group plc, the leading global sports betting supplier, is pleased to announce a partnership agreement with the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds Casinos. Four Winds Casinos has three locations in Michigan and one location in Indiana.

Four Winds is consistently ranked as one of the top gaming and entertainment brands in the Midwest. Its flagship property, Four Winds New Buffalo, which has also received recognition as one of the top resorts in the United States, is located in New Buffalo, Michigan and offers approximately 125,000 square feet of gaming with more than 2,400 slot machines, 48 table games, five restaurants, the 17,000 square feet multi-use Silver Creek Event Center, retail venues, a pool, and a 415-room hotel.

Following a competitive tender process, Kambi was selected by Four Winds Casinos for its high-quality on-property and online product, a strong regulatory and compliance record, and its position as the independent sports betting technology partner trusted by operators and regulators alike in the United States.

Under the terms of the partnership, Kambi will install its suite of on-property sports wagering products in Four Winds’ casino locations in New Buffalo, Dowagiac and Hartford, Michigan, with an online launch to follow.

Kristian Nylén, Kambi, Chief Executive Officer, said: “We are very proud to be entering this partnership with the Pokagon Band and its Four Winds Casinos. They are a leading operator in the Midwest and share our commitment to providing customers with consistently engaging experiences. Kambi has established itself as the trusted partner to Tribal casino gaming enterprises that wish to leverage the strength of their brand to truly capitalise on the sports betting opportunity, and we are excited to be supporting Four Winds as they look to fulfil their online and on-property ambitions.”

Frank Kennedy, Senior Vice President of Gaming Operations for Four Winds Casinos, said: “We are excited to partner with Kambi to bring sports betting to Four Winds Casinos and take the gaming experience we offer guests to the next level. We look forward to announcing the details of the sports betting options we will offer at our Michigan locations in the near future.”





For further information, please contact:

Mia Nordlander

Head of Investor Relations

Mia.Nordlander@kambi.com

Mobile: +44 (0)7850 910 933

David Gutierrez for the Pokagon Band and its Four Winds Casinos

dgutierrez@dresnerco.com

(312) 780-7204

About Kambi

Kambi is a provider of premium sports betting services to licensed B2C gaming operators. Kambi Group plc is listed on First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Stockholm. Our services encompass a broad offering from front-end user interface through to odds compiling, customer intelligence and risk management, built on an in-house developed software platform. Kambi’s 20-plus customers include 888 Holdings, ATG, DraftKings, Kindred Group, LeoVegas, Penn National Gaming and Rush Street Interactive. Kambi employs more than 850 staff across offices in Malta (headquarters), Australia, Romania, the UK, Philippines, Sweden, Australia and the United States.

Kambi utilises a best of breed security approach and is ISO 27001 and eCOGRA certified. Kambi Group plc is listed on First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol "KAMBI". The Company's Certified Advisor is Redeye AB.

Redeye AB

Certifiedadviser@redeye.se

Tel: +46 (0)8 121 576 90

About Four Winds Casinos

Four Winds New Buffalo, located at 11111 Wilson Road in New Buffalo, Mich., Four Winds Hartford®, located at 68600 Red Arrow Highway in Hartford, Mich., Four Winds Dowagiac®, located at 58700 M-51 South in Dowagiac, Mich., and Four Winds South Bend, located at 3000 Prairie Road in South Bend, Ind., are owned by the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians.

Four Winds New Buffalo offers nearly 125,000 square feet of gaming with more than 2,400 slot machines, 48 table games, five restaurants, entertainment bars, the 17,000 square feet multi-use Silver Creek Event Center, retail venues, a pool, and a 415-room hotel, making it the premier gaming resort in the Midwest. Four Winds Hartford features more than 500 slot machines, eight table games, a 74-seat restaurant, and a 15-seat bar. Four Winds Dowagiac features 400 slot machines, seven table games and one restaurant. Four Winds South Bend has over 55,000 square feet of gaming space, 1,400 games, four restaurants, three bars, a players lounge, a coffee shop, and a 12-table, live dealer poker room. Please play responsibly. You must be 21 years of age to gamble.

For more information on Four Winds Casinos, please call 1-(866)-4WINDS1 (866-494-6371) or visit www.fourwindscasino.com . Additionally, be sure to like Four Winds Casinos on Facebook at www.facebook.com/fourwindscasino and follow on Twitter at www.Twitter.com/fourwindscasino .

About The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians’ sovereignty was reaffirmed under legislation signed into law by President Clinton in September of 1994. The Pokagon Band is dedicated to providing community development initiatives such as housing, education, family services, medical care and cultural preservation for its more than 5,700 citizens. The Pokagon Band’s ten-county service area includes four counties in Southwestern Michigan and six in Northern Indiana. Its main administrative offices are located in Dowagiac, Mich., with a satellite office in South Bend, Ind. In 2007, it opened Four Winds Casino Resort in New Buffalo, Mich., followed by Four Winds Hartford in 2011, Four Winds Dowagiac in 2013 and Four Winds South Bend in January 2018. The Pokagon Band operates a variety of businesses via Mno-Bmadsen, its non-gaming investment enterprise. More information is available at www.pokagonband-nsn.gov , www.fourwindscasino.com and www.mno-bmadsen.com .

The information in this report was sent for publication on 1 July 2020 at 15:00 CEST by CEO Kristian Nylén.

