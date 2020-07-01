SAN MATEO, Calif., July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alluxio, the developer of open source cloud data orchestration software, today announced it has been named a “Gold Stevie® Winner” in the Big Data Solution category in The 18th Annual American Business Awards® and to the DBTA 100 2020: “The Companies That Matter Most in Data” list.
“Alluxio enables data orchestration for analytics and AI in any cloud to provide data locality, accessibility, and elasticity needed to reduce the complexities associated with orchestrating data for improving business agility and saving the cost,” said Haoyuan Li, founder and CEO, Alluxio. “We are honored to be selected for these prestigious recognitions. We thank our customers, partners and the community for their continued strong support.”
About Alluxio
Proven at global web scale in production for modern data services, Alluxio is the developer of open source data orchestration software for the cloud. Alluxio moves data closer to big data and machine learning compute frameworks in any cloud across clusters, regions, clouds and countries, providing memory-speed data access to files and objects. Intelligent data tiering and data management deliver consistent high performance to customers in financial services, high tech, retail and telecommunications. Alluxio is in production use today at seven out of the top ten internet companies. Venture-backed by Andreessen Horowitz and Seven Seas Partners, Alluxio was founded at UC Berkeley’s AMPLab by the creators of the Tachyon open source project. For more information, contact info@alluxio.com or follow us on LinkedIn, or Twitter.
Media Contact:
Beth Winkowski
Winkowski Public Relations, LLC for Alluxio
978-649-7189
beth@alluxio.com
Alluxio, Inc.
San Mateo, California, UNITED STATES
