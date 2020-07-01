New York, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis - Epidemiology Forecast to 2029" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05917211/?utm_source=GNW

Unlike alcoholic liver disease, NASH occurs in those who drink little or no alcohol.



NASH usually presents with few or no symptoms, and most people affected with the disease feel healthy and are unaware they have a problem (NIDDK, 2016).



Epidemiologists utilized primary research and comprehensive, country-specific data from peer-reviewed journal articles when available, to arrive at a meaningful, in-depth analysis and forecast for the total and diagnosed prevalent cases of NASH.For all the 7MM, NASH cases were segmented by age and sex, and were then further segmented by NASH stage of fibrosis.



Since obesity is a major risk factor for NASH, the historical, country-specific prevalence trends in obesity were incorporated to determine the prevalence trends in NASH.



Epidemiologists forecast that the total prevalent cases of NASH in the 7MM will grow by an annual growth rate (AGR) of 0.55% over the next 10 years, from 68,302,915 cases in 2019 to 72,059,723 cases in 2029. For diagnosed prevalent cases, Epidemiologists forecast that the 7MM will grow by an AGR of 3.07% over the next 10 years, from 26,124,484 cases in 2019 to 34,139,592 cases in 2029. For the stage of fibrosis in 2019, stages F0-F1 were the most common stages, representing 30.47% of diagnosed prevalent cases of NASH. Epidemiologists expect that the development of less-invasive diagnostic methods, increased physician awareness, and screening programs may drive the number of total and diagnosed prevalent cases higher. Additionally, genetic research has shown that PNPLA3 polymorphisms have a strong association with NAFLD, and therefore NASH, making it a future area of study.



Scope

-The Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Epidemiology Report provides an overview of the risk factors, comorbidities, and global trends of Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).

- The report includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the total prevalent cases (both diagnosed and undiagnosed) of NASH segmented by age (0-17 years, 18-29, and by 10-year age groups up to 80 years and older) and sex. It also includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the diagnosed prevalent cases of NASH, which are further segmented by stage of fibrosis (F0-F1, F2, F3, and F4). In addition, the epidemiology model corresponding to this report provides the total and diagnosed prevalent cases of NAFLD in ages 18 years and older.

- The NASH epidemiology report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.

- The Epidemiology Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 7MM.



