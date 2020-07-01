New York, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Off-road Lighting Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05126554/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on automotive off-road lighting market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for vehicles for recreational and adventurous sports activities, growing demand for SUVs and pick-up trucks, and rising preference for durable and energy-efficient, off-road lighting. In addition, increasing demand for vehicles for recreational and adventurous sports activities is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive off-road lighting market analysis include segments.



The automotive off-road lighting market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Aftermarket

• OEMs



By Geography landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the innovation in automotive lighting for off-road vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive off-road lighting market growth during the next few years. Also, introduction of electric off-road vehicles, and development of laser-based lighting for off-road vehicles will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our automotive off-road lighting market covers the following areas:

• Automotive off-road lighting market sizing

• Automotive off-road lighting market forecast

