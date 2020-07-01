SALT LAKE CITY, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 40 million Americans between the ages of 20 and 69 have noise-induced hearing loss, a condition that is preventable.
CaptionCall, the leading provider of captioned telephone service, urges people of all ages to proactively protect their hearing this summer.
Any sound over 85 decibels can be damaging, especially if the exposure is over a long period, but how do you know how loud is too loud? The Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA) says noise is potentially damaging if:
“We want to remind everyone to follow best practices for good hearing health. Don’t avoid all the summertime fun. But make sure you look after your hearing health and take all necessary precautions to safeguard your hearing. You’ll be happy you did,” says CaptionCall CEO Scott Wood.
Hearing healthcare professionals recommend these tips:
“Sometimes, people don’t even realize they have experienced hearing loss because it has become their ‘normal,’” says CaptionCall Vice President of Marketing Paul Kershisnik. “Yet hearing loss, if left untreated, can have a significant impact on one’s general health and the ability to stay connected.”
Watch for signs of hearing loss, which include asking others to repeat themselves, difficulty understanding phone conversations, listening to the TV or radio at high volumes, ringing in one or both ears, and avoiding social settings. If you are experiencing one or more of these symptoms, reach out to a hearing health care professional to discuss hearing solutions to best suit your needs.
For more information about CaptionCall, visit www.captioncall.com or call 877-557-2227.
CaptionCall, LLC
CaptionCall is the industry leader in the provision of captioned-telephone service that is available at no-cost to anyone who has hearing loss that necessitates the use of captions to use the phone. While hearing loss affects millions of people for many different reasons – age, illness, injury, loud working conditions, and military service – it doesn’t have to limit the quality of their phone conversations. With CaptionCall, it’s easy to communicate confidently with friends, family, and colleagues.
CaptionCall uses advanced voice recognition technology, a transcription service, and human captioning agents to quickly provide written captions of what callers say on a large, easy-to-read screen. The CaptionCall phone works like a traditional telephone – callers simply dial and answer calls, as usual, and speak and listen using a phone handset. CaptionCall users see captions of what callers say.
All eligible customers receive Red Carpet Service that includes professional installation, product training, and friendly customer support, enabling people everywhere to get more from their phone conversations — and more from life.
Press Contact Ann Bardsley CaptionCall 801-287-9400
CaptionCall, LLC
Salt Lake City, Utah, UNITED STATES
