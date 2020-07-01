New York, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Asia Pacific Flue Gas Desulfurization Market By Type, By Installation, By End User, By Country, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916958/?utm_source=GNW



Asia Pacific flue gas desulfurization market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period.The growing environmental concerns especially those pertaining to increasing air pollution levels especially in countries such as India and China are expected to drive the growth of Asia Pacific flue gas desulfurization market during forecast period.



Additionally, supportive government & regulatory authorities’ policies to maintain the air quality standards and reduce the SOx emission level are further expected to propel the market during forecast period.



The Asia Pacific flue gas desulfurization market is segmented based on type, installation, end user, country and company.Based on type, the market can be fragmented into dry FGD system, semi-dry FGD system and wet FGD system.



The wet FGD system is expected to dominate the market owing to the presence of stringent emission regulations pertaining to heavy industries and power generation.Additionally, the growth of real estate industry increases the demand of cement and thereby increases the need for wet FGD systems.



Based on end user, the market can be categorized into power generation, chemical, iron & steel industry, cement manufacturing and others. The cement manufacturing industry segment is expected to dominate the market attributable to the growing construction and infrastructural activities in Asia Pacific region.



Major players operating in the Asia Pacific flue gas desulfurization market include Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Thermax Limited, Ducon Technology Inc., General Electric Company, Siemens AG, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc., Clyde Bergemann Power Group, Inc, FLSmidth & Co. A/S, E I DuPont India Pvt Ltd, CECO Environmental India Private Limited and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of Asia Pacific flue gas desulfurization market.

• To classify and forecast Asia Pacific flue gas desulfurization market based on type, installation, end user, company and country distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Asia Pacific flue gas desulfurization market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Asia Pacific flue gas desulfurization market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Asia Pacific flue gas desulfurization market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of companies across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the companies which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the companies, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of Asia Pacific flue gas desulfurization market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Flue gas desulfurization companies, end users and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to flue gas desulfurization

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as companies, suppliers, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Asia Pacific flue gas desulfurization market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Type:

o Dry FGD System

o Semi-dry FGD System

o Wet FGD System

• Market, By Installation:

o Greenfield

o Brownfield

• Market, By End User:

o Power generation

o Chemical

o Iron & Steel Industry

o Cement Manufacturing

o Others

• Market, By Country:

- China

- India

- Japan

- South Korea

- Australia

- Singapore

- Indonesia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Asia Pacific flue gas desulfurization market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916958/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001