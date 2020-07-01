NEW YORK, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviation Week Network is hosting Urban Air Mobility (UAM) August 11-13 as a virtual event with complimentary access. Speakers include leaders from companies that are leading the way in this new frontier, including Uber, Elevate, NASA, Jaunt Air, Varon Vehicles, Votlwerke, and more.

UAM, which is sponsored by EmbraerX and Janicki Industries , will help attendees mitigate today’s challenges through the revolutionary virtual conference and networking event for the urban air mobility community. Attendees will access live streamed content, set up a profile and meet with attendees through Aviation Week Network’s matchmaking algorithm, and visit virtual exhibitors to learn more from the top leaders in the industry.

The event will bring together OEMs, Aviation Authorities and Regulators, Transport Providers, Investors, Start Ups, Hardware and Software Companies, Government, Regulatory Bodies and Trade Associations, Consultants, Academia, Air Traffic Management.

Conference subjects include:

“NASA estimates that 400 companies are already involved in this new era of air travel, and the sector is now at a stage where prototypes are being invested in to prepare for commercialization and deployment throughout the world,” said Jessica Bradley, UAM Conference Producer for Aviation Week Network. “We’ve been bringing the sector together through our Urban Air Mobility series, which have taken place in the U.S., Europe and Asia. The virtual platform breaks down physical barriers and builds virtual communities and the event continues to deliver the same high-quality content.”

While in-person events are paused, connecting with the industry audience is not. Aviation Week Network’s virtual platform enables attendees to break down physical barriers, build virtual communities, engage with content and network with colleagues.

