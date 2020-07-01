LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTX Corp (GTXO ), a pioneer in the field of health and safety wearable technology and an Industry Wired top company to watch in 2020, is pleased to announce it is has begun selling masks and other Personal Protective Equipment “PPE” on Amazon.

“As the coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage large swaths of the U.S., we are seeing a direct correlation in PPE demand on our online store and a surge in orders this past week. Going live on Amazon was the fasted way for us to help meet that demand and reach a larger audience now,” commented Meghan Ravada, GTX Corp Customer Relations Manager.

“GTX Corp has delivered hundreds of thousands of PPE items to a wide range of entities such as essential businesses, assisted living facilities, pharmacies, Fortune 1,000 companies, hospitals, police departments, nonprofits, and local, state and federal government agencies. However between the recent spike in cases, the updated CDC guidelines and now 18 States requiring masks to be worn in public (California, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island), we are seeing a growing demand from consumers and the Amazon platform is one of the best ways to reach the hundreds of millions of consumers that need to protect themselves and their families, stated Patrick Bertagna, GTX Corp CEO.

Just in the past week the gtxmask.com website has seen a 524% increase in website traffic, 312% increase in consumer orders, a 67% increase in the average size per order and over a 50% increase in the number of items purchased per order. GTX is also shipping 98% of all orders within 1 business day, that is an increase of over 400% since last month.

“There is no doubt as cases increase, our demand is following the same trajectory, however GTX has also well positioned itself as a trusted health & safety supplier by providing a wide variety of high quality products, reliable customer service and same or next day shipping, all of which is contributing to our momentum and customer testimonials and reviews ,” continued Patrick Bertagna.

GTX Corp also services the B2B community and recently introduced its “ WORK SAFE PPE BUNDLES ” which are pre-packed assortments of PPE designed to meet the needs of small and medium size businesses that are reopening. The bundles consist of masks, sanitizers, infrared thermometers, face shields, Ti22 Liquid Titanium Shield, UV boxes and UV wands.

GTX Corp’s updated, full-line of PPE can be found on its dedicated website www.gtxmask.com (use promocode ‘open4biz’ and get a discount on your first order).

GTX Mission Statement Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UXgGq1rqEKI

About GTX Corp

GTX Corp ( GTXO ) is a pioneer in smart, mobile, and wearable GPS tracking and recovery location-based solutions designed around health and safety. Supported through a proprietary IoT enterprise monitoring platform and intellectual property portfolio, GTX offers a global end-to-end solution of hardware, software, and connectivity, and develops tracking technologies, which seamlessly integrate with consumer products and enterprise applications. GTX is known for its game-changing and award-winning patented GPS SmartSole® -- think Dr. Scholl’s meets LoJack, the world’s first invisible wearable technology tracking device created for those at risk of wandering due to Alzheimer’s, dementia, autism and traumatic brain injury. GTX utilizes the latest in miniaturized, low power consumption GPS, Cellular, RF, NFC and BLE technology, enabling subscribers to track in real time the whereabouts of people or high value assets. GTX is also in the protective medical supply business and has developed innovative technology driven solutions. The company has customers in all 50 States and international distributors servicing customers in over 35 countries. The Company’s customers range from the U.S. Military, Foreign Military, public health authorities and municipalities, emergency, and law enforcement, first responders, private schools, assisted living facilities, NGOs, small business enterprises, senior care homes, and direct to consumer.



