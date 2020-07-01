DALLAS, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North Texas Food Bank announced changes to the Board of Directors today, including a new Board Chair: Michael Brookshire. This new term begins on July 1. In addition to a new Board Chair, the Food Bank welcomed five new Board Members to their diverse team.

Michael Brookshire has served on the Food Bank board for five years, and is stepping into the helm after Anurag Jain, who chaired the Board of NTFB for three years and was a Board member for nine years. Jain has left an indelible mark on the organization; he was a part of the strategic planning process when NTFB pledged to provide 92 million meals by 2025- a feat recently completed five years ahead of schedule. Jain was also instrumental in supporting the NTFB during the organization’s response to COVID-19 by developing an initiative to pay displaced hospitality industry workers to serve at nonprofits.

For his outstanding service, Jain was honored by fellow board members as Chair Emeritus through 2025 allowing him to continue to lead as an ambassador for NTFB. Jain and his predecessor, Tom Black, who served as chair from 2013-2017, were both given the distinction as LIFE Board Members.

“North Texas is a better place thanks to the contributions of Anurag Jain,” said Trisha Cunningham, President and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank. “Our team owes him immense gratitude, but we know that with Michael at the helm we will continue to have steady leadership. As we continue to respond to COVID-19 and plan for even more meal distributions, it is exciting to have Michael’s insights and acumen.”

The Food Bank has more than doubled distributions in the last few months, providing more than 40 million pounds of food between March and July. This output is expected for the foreseeable future, as the community continues to grapple with COVID-19.

“Our community has never seen anything like what we are facing with COVID-19,” said Michael Brookshire, incoming Board Chair for the North Texas Food Bank. “While the impact of the virus is devastating, the community has showcased what we are all about: support, kindness and paying it forward. That is the mentality that I want to bring to the team at the North Texas Food Bank. They are doing incredible work each day, and I am humbled to be a part of this team. I want to thank Anurag, as well as other previous Board Members and Chairs who have mentored me. I am thankful to have this opportunity to make a positive difference.”

The Food Bank is thrilled to welcome the following Board Members, short bios for them and the new Board Chair below:

Michael Brookshire: Brookshire is a Senior Partner in the Dallas office of Bain & Company, a leading management consulting firm. He leads Bain’s Healthcare Provider practice in the US. Brookshire earned an MBA from the Harvard Business School and has a BE in Mechanical Engineering from Vanderbilt University.

Marcella Foreman: Foreman is the Controller’s Global Planning and Development Manager at ExxonMobil Corporation, located in Irving, Texas. In this role, she manages the global staffing and development processes, coordinates functional planning and stewardship activities, and is responsible for developing and implementing people strategies. Foreman has an MBA from the University of Texas and a BA in Managerial Studies from Rice University. She is also a member of The Links and Jack & Jill of America, Inc.

Mabrie Jackson: Jackson is the Director of Public Affairs for H-E-B Central Market and Honorary Consul-Royal Netherlands. In this role she is responsible for community giving, media relations, community outreach and government affairs. She was former CEO of the North Texas Commission. Jackson has a graduate degree from SMU and is a graduate of The University of Texas.

Don Janacek: Janacek is the CEO for FreshOne Holdings LLC. a fast-growing, national company offering time-sensitive refrigerated and frozen distribution, warehouse, and cold-chain management, and fresh food solutions. Don has shaped FreshOne’s overall strategic direction and is responsible for high-level client engagement, corporate culture, and the development of strategic partnerships. Janacek holds a BA in Economics from The University of Texas at Austin.

Wan Kim: Kim is the Global CEO for Smoothie King Franchises Inc. Prior to purchasing the company, Wan was Smoothie King's first international franchisee, opening a store location in South Korea in 2003. Over the next five years, he launched and grew the brand to more than 130 locations in that country. Kim holds a bachelor’s degree from Boston University and an MBA from University of California-Irvine.

Jeff Mullins: Mullins is a Managing Director in Deloitte’s U.S. Consulting - Government & Public Services practice focused on healthcare technology. Jeff has spent nearly 20 years of his career helping state and federal healthcare clients across the U.S. modernize and improve their technology and healthcare operations. Mullins has an MBA from DePaul University and B.S. from Wilmington University.

ABOUT THE NORTH TEXAS FOOD BANK

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a top-ranked nonprofit hunger-relief organization operating a state-of-the-art volunteer and distribution center in Plano, the Perot Family Campus. Last year, the Food Bank worked hard in partnership with member agencies from our Feeding Network to provide access to more than 95 million nutritious meals across a diverse 13-county service area, exceeding our goal by five years to provide access to 92 million annual meals by 2025. But the need for hunger relief is complex and in order to meet the continued need, the NTFB is always working to increase our food distribution efforts and bridge the hunger gap for children, seniors, and families in North Texas.

NTFB is a member of Feeding America, a national hunger-relief organization.

