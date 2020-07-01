|Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
|LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
|Net Asset Value
|The Company announces:
|Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves) at 30 June 2020
|£35.21m
|Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves) at 30 June 2020
|£35.21m
|Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):
|54,467,002
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 30 June 2020 was:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue * †
|64.64p
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue * †
|64.28p
|Ordinary share price
|51.50p
|Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)
|(20.33%)
|* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2020 to 30/06/2020
|† NAV quoted ex-div in respect of dividend of 1.6p per share payable on 3 July 2020
(subject to shareholder approval)
|Portolio summary:
|% of portfolio
|1
|Cash and other net current assets
|21.16%
|2
|Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes)
|19.62%
|3
|Volex Plc
|16.37%
|4
|Adept Technology Group Plc
|7.47%
|5
|Ramsdens Holdings Plc
|6.38%
|6
|Fireangel Safety Technology Plc
|6.10%
|7
|Hargreaves Services Plc
|6.01%
|8
|Synectics Plc
|5.73%
|9
|Duke Royalty Ltd
|3.39%
|10
|Science in Sport Plc
|1.79%
|11
|Gama Aviation Plc
|1.54%
|12
|Pennant International Group Plc
|0.92%
|13
|Real Good Food Company Plc
|0.68%
|Other
|2.86%
|Total
|100.00%
Downing Strategic Microcap Investment Trust plc
London, UNITED KINGDOM