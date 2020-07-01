Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc 
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69 
Net Asset Value 
The Company announces: 
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves) at 30 June 2020£35.21m
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves) at 30 June 2020£35.21m
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):54,467,002
  
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 30 June 2020 was: 
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue * †64.64p
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue * †64.28p
  
Ordinary share price 51.50p
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)(20.33%)
  
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2020 to 30/06/2020
† NAV quoted ex-div in respect of dividend of 1.6p per share payable on 3 July 2020
(subject to shareholder approval)
   
Portolio summary:% of portfolio
1Cash and other net current assets21.16%
2Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes)19.62%
3Volex Plc16.37%
4Adept Technology Group Plc 7.47%
5Ramsdens Holdings Plc6.38%
6Fireangel Safety Technology Plc6.10%
7Hargreaves Services Plc 6.01%
8Synectics Plc5.73%
9Duke Royalty Ltd3.39%
10Science in Sport Plc1.79%
11Gama Aviation Plc1.54%
12Pennant International Group Plc0.92%
13Real Good Food Company Plc0.68%
 Other2.86%
 Total100.00%

