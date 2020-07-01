Atlanta, GA, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Light Media (OTC MARKETS: LGMH), Inspirational Urban Media Specialist, announced today that in addition to AM 1430 and 105.5 FM The King, serving the Top 10 Nielsen-rated Atlanta Market (covering a population count of 5.5 million), that the Company has also now launched: 102.1 The King. 102.1 The King will also operate from the Company's downtown Atlanta studios, with an Inspirational Urban format. To listen live now, go to: www.1021TheKing.com.

"Light Media Network continues to make strides: ninety-two internet domain names; three radio stations, one TV network, coupled with global marketing and distribution strategically operating with synergy under one unified roof. Adding 102.1 The King to Light Media Network, during these unprecedented/opportunistic times, is a major milestone for the Company and there is more news to come," said Danny Wilson, CEO, Light Media Network.



About 102.1The King:

102.1 The King, Your True Leader, serves Metro Atlanta (24/7) via an eclectic mix of Inspirational Urban music and entertainment that uplifts, enlightens and inspires 24/7. For more

information and to listen live now, visit: http://www.InspirationalUrban.com --- or http://www.1021TheKing.com



About AM 1430/Power 105.5 FM:

Serving the Top 10 major metropolitan statistical area (Atlanta -- Ranked #8 with 5.5 million residents), AM1430/Power 105.5 FM’s focus is on the 14-44 demographic via an eclectic mix of music, talk and teaching programs that uplift, inspire and enlighten. For more information and to listen live now, tune your radio dial to 105.5 FM/AM 1430, or online, in your car on your mobile device worldwide 24/7 via: TuneIn at: https://tunein.com/radio/Power-1055-FM-The-King-s296667/ or at: https://tunein.com/radio/AM-1430-The-King-s296667/ -- For more information or to listen live also, please visit: www.1055TheKing.com or www.AM1430TheKing.com.



About Light Media:

Light Media (OTC: LGMH), Urban and Inspirational Media Specialist, via its internet, radio, television, print and special events asset platforms, specializes in the marketing and distribution of inspirational music, video, apps (audio, visual, games) and entertainment worldwide. LGMH has been steadily investing and reinvesting in its quest to build a leading, global multi-media conglomerate by delivering to the chosen target market community environments. Light Media recognized by RBR as one of the Top 25 US-based publicly-traded radio/media companies, and by NYU School of Business as one of the Top 950 media companies in the world. For more information, please visit: www.LightMediaNetwork.com. To listen to Light Media's flagship radio station franchise "The King," serving Top 10 US Media market of Metro Atlanta, Georgia, please visit: www.1055TheKing.com. For more information, please visit: www.LightMediaNetwork.com; www.LGMH.com; or www.InvaluableMedia.com.

LightMedia is: DTC, DRS and DWAC Eligible.



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains statements, which may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Light Media (OTC: "LGMH") and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements.

