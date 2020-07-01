Yoqneam, Israel, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seedo Corp. (OTC: SEDO) (“Seedo”) announced its shareholders have elected a new Board of Directors. The new Board brings decades of executive corporate, business and financial experience to now move the Company forward. The new Board consists of Dr. Gil Feiler as Chairman of the Board, Mr. David Grossman as Chief Executive Officer and Board Member, and Mr. David Freidenberg as Board Member. Previous Boar member and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Zohar Levy stepped down from all his capacities.



“I am very pleased to have joined Seedo as Chief Executive Officer together with Dr. Feiler and Mr. Freidenberg. We will do our utmost to develop the Company and create value for Seedo’s shareholders”.



Dr. Gil Feiler, 60, serves as the Director Bank of Georgia (LSE: BGEO), Partner at Forest Investment House ($1 Billion AUM). Dr. Feiler serves as Head of Scientific Advisory Board of Cannabics Inc. (OTC: CNBX). He has served as a Board Member of Advanced Vision Technology (VSJ), the Board of Habenleumi Bank Mutual Fund Division (Dikla); advisor for the Government of Ras al-Khemah, United Arab Emirates. Dr. Feiler has published extensively on business opportunities and is a frequent speaker in world events including the World Economic Forum at Davos. Dr. Feiler holds a PhD in Middle East Economics from Tel Aviv University, and is a graduate of the International Management Program of the Technion.



David Grossman, 45, has been Partner at Hava - Cannabis Ba'arava Ltd. since 2017 and board member at Gefen Biomed Investments Ltd. (TASE: GEFEN). Formerly Mr. Grossman served as Chairman and Board Member of Biomedico Hadarim Ltd. (TASE: BIMC); Board Member at Beyond Air Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR); Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer at D-Pharm Ltd. (TASE: DPRM); past External Board Member at Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP); Chairman of Algomizer Ltd. (TASE: ALMO); CEO at XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: XTLB). Mr. Grossman received a BA in Business Administration with a focus on information technology from the Interdisciplinary Center Herzliya.



David Freidenberg, 43, has extensive experience in the telecommunications and information technology (IT) industries including Vice President of Sales & Business Development at Trigyn Technologies, an IT services provider with $130 million in annual revenue. Past posts include CEO and Director of POMM Inc.; CEO and Director of Chip PC; COO of Nidam Communication as well as a Director and manager for Hot cable TV, and Bezeq (Israeli National telephone company). David received both his BA in Economics and MBA in finance and accounting from Hebrew University.



About Seedo Corp.

Seedo is an agri-tech company providing automated growing technologies. Seedo provides growers with the freedom to cut costs while generating high yields of lab-grade, pesticide-free herbs and vegetables. Seedo's turnkey systems enable anyone, from average consumers to large-scale producers, the ability to grow a variety of produce without prior experience or ample space.



Disclaimer:

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. For example, we are using forward looking statements in this release when we discuss the collaboration with Snoop Dogg and its potential benefits. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the effect of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future that is necessary to maintain our business, changes in government policy and/or regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our latest Form 10-Q Report filed on November 14, 2019. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement or any information contained in this press release or in other public disclosures at any time. Finally, the investing public is reminded that the only announcements or information about Seedo Corp. which are condoned by the Company must emanate from the Company itself and bear our name as its source.