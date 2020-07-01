New York, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Small Satellite Market Type, By End User, By Application, By Subsystem, By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916949/?utm_source=GNW



Europe small satellite market is expected to grow at a brisk rate during the forecast period.The key factor responsible for the growth of small satellite market is that the manufacturers are focussing more towards minimizing the overall mission cost.



Additionally, rising innovations in tech sector for space explorations are further estimated to enhance the capabilities of small satellites, thereby driving the market growth in the region. However, the factor that might hamper the growth of market over the coming years is less cost involved in producing these satellites, which is making market players to hurry up the production process, resulting in high risk of launch failures.

The Europe small satellite market is segmented based on type, end user, application, subsystem, country and company.Based on type, the nanosatellite segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast years, which can be attributed to rapid advancements in miniaturization of the space exploration technologies, which is making nanosatellites potentially and economically more viable for their wide usage in government, civil, commercial and military applications.



In addition to this, reduction in the cost of these satellites, increasing investments in this vertical, rising demand, growing number of areas of application and superior mission launches are factors contributing towards fuelling the demand for nanosatellites across the region.

Major players operating in the Europe small satellite market include Sierra Nevada Corporation, Singapore Technologies Engineering Limited, Surrey Satellite Technology LTD., Planet Labs Inc., Airbus Defense and Space, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Space Exploration Technologies Corp., Millennium Space Systems Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Harris Corporation and others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015–2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of Europe small satellite market.

• To classify and forecast Europe small satellite market based on type, end user, application, subsystem, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Europe small satellite market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Europe small satellite market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for Europe small satellite market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Europe small satellite market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the region.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the region.

The analyst calculated the market size of Europe small satellite market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Small satellite manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to small satellite

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Europe small satellite market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Type:

o Nanosatellite

o Microsatellite

o Minisatellite

o Others

• Market, By End User:

o Civil

o Defense

o Commercial

• Market, By Application:

o Earth Observation & Meteorology

o Communication

o Scientific Research & Exploration

o Surveillance & Security

o Mapping & Navigation

• Market, By Subsystem:

o Structures

o Payloads

o Solar Panels & Antenna Systems

o Electrical Power Systems

o Command & Data Handling

o Others

• Market, By Country:

o Germany

o United Kingdom

o France

o Russia

o Spain

o Italy

o Poland



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Europe small satellite market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





