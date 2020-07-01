PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EncounterCare Solutions, Inc. (OTC BB: ECSL) is pleased to announce CyberFuels Inc. its subsidiary has completed a non-binding Letter of Intent with a binding non-refundable down payment to acquire the businesses and property for a fuel distribution plant in Florida. According to CEO Ronald Mills, CyberFuels plans to build a “green energy” state-of-the-art fuel blending and distribution terminal for its new-age motor fuels via CyberFuels patented and patent pending products which will allow for the company’s rapid growth and expansion throughout Florida and the region. Benefits of the CyberFuels alternative fuels are numerous, but briefly, management believes they are less expensive to consumers, offer higher MPG, reduce carbon emissions, and extend engine life. Management further believes that the new CyberFuels terminal will offer increased earnings through commercial real estate development of the properties surrounding the CyberFuels facility to include administrative headquarters for partner companies and tenant business management facilities.

The new state-of-the-art facility will be designed by Currier & Company of Los Angeles, California utilizing as many green energy opportunities as possible. Jon Currier, principal of the Currier Group, has been selected as Program lead and Project Engineer. Currier & Company has tremendous experience programming and building innovative fuel facilities in markets throughout the United States and around the world. Jon Currier stated, “Our expert engineering staff and talented program team are delighted to have the opportunity to support CyberFuels’ ground-breaking energy initiative that will add tremendous value to the people and industry of Florida.”

The project is expected to have total cost of approximately $152M and is expected to generate an estimated $50M profit per year after the facility is fully operational.

Mills further added that additional information will be made public within the next 90 days upon the completion of the definitive agreement.

About CyberFuels™: CyberFuels Inc. delivers custom blended GEM fuels to suit almost any engines need.

EcoFlex96™ offers high octane alternatives to regular gasoline.

Our gasoline and GEM fuels offer superior performance over similar traditional gasoline blends. Unlike other fuel options, there is no need to retrofit the vehicle for consumption of our fuel blends.

All of our fuels can be transported, stored and pumped like regular gasoline.

The CyberFuels lines of products also include our "Dynamo™" brands.

Dynamo™ Diesel Cetane Booster:

Independent lab certified to reduce Diesel Particulate Matter (DPM) by 20% and overall emissions by 21% and has been shown to deliver an average Cetane rating over 52 when added to regular diesel fuel at fill up. Dynamo™ Diesel Cetane Booster also improves engine performance, power, and increases miles per gallon along with improving cold flow, increasing lubricity and cleaning fuel injectors.

Dynamo™ Gasoline Octane Booster:

Improves octane and increases the miles per gallon (mpg). Dynamo™ Gasoline Octane Booster allows consumers to purchase regular 87 octane gasoline and increase the power and performance of that fuel to equal that of superior high test 93 octane gasolines, by adding a bottle of our Dynamo™ Gasoline Octane Booster to their tank at fill up. Visit www.cyberfuelsinc.com

Safe Harbor :

Contact:

Bill Robertson

Ph. No. 604 837 3835