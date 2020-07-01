SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thunderbird Field II Veterans Memorial, Inc. (“TB2") announced it has awarded an Aviation Scholarship to Julian Tapia, Jr., a Pima Community College (“PCC”) student pursuing an Associate of Applied Science in Aviation Technology. TB2 is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to preserving the history of aviation in Scottsdale, Arizona, honoring all military veterans and creating unique educational opportunities for Arizona students studying all aspects of aviation.

Jason Bowersock, Director of Aviation Technology Center, commented, “This scholarship represents a fantastic opportunity for our students. The rigor of our program makes it extremely difficult to retain employment while attending, and that can lead to financial hardship. Scholarships such as this one help to mitigate those potential hardships, and we couldn't be more thankful for the support Thunderbird Field II has offered our students as they pursue their career aspirations in Aviation.”

After high school, Julian worked for SkyWest Airlines as an Aviation Seat Technician. Next, he held various positions at Sprint, customer service, sales, plus a management role. He also spent 3 years with an Arizona Law Enforcement agency and was highly trained in numerous firearms and self-defense skills.

Mr. Tapia is in the process of earning his associate degree, keeping a 4.0 GPA and anticipates graduating in early 2021. From there, Julian plans to pursue his Bachelor of Science in Aviation Science degree at the University of New Mexico. Julian has a strong interest in avionics and would also like to obtain his private pilot’s license in the future.

Steve Ziomek, Chairman and President of TB2, said, “It is only fitting that PCC’s first Thunderbird Field II Veterans Memorial Scholarship is presented to Julian Tapia, Jr. as PCC celebrates its 50th Anniversary. His degree in Applied Science in Aviation Technology is a tribute to hard work and a great college program.”

Rudy R. Miller, Chairman of the Advisory Board and Scholarship Committee, stated, “We received three TB2 candidate finalists from PCC this year and we are pleased this scholarship will aid Julian as he works to accomplish his career goals in the aviation industry. He becomes a member of a select group of honorees.” Miller continued, “We have a great working relationship with our current TB2 approved list of Arizona four-year universities and two-year community colleges aviation programs. The TB2 scholarship committee reviews the list of approved educational schools annually regarding future participation and our funding of each individual institution. We are proud of the quality of the aviation education offered by our Arizona network of schools.”

About Thunderbird Field II Veterans Memorial, Inc.

Thunderbird Field II Veterans Memorial, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. During World War II, an airfield named Thunderbird Field II was built for the sole purpose of training U.S. Army Air Corps pilots in 1942. Thunderbird Field II graduated over 5,500 men and women pilots of who many saw military action in Europe and the Pacific. The field and school were deactivated on October 16, 1944, sold to Arizona State Teachers College (ASU), then to the Arizona Conference of Seventh-day Adventists, and finally to the City of Scottsdale in 1966 and is now known as Scottsdale Airport (SDL).

The Aviation Scholarship Program provides scholarships to veteran and non-veteran Arizona resident students who meet specific criteria and are attending Arizona State University, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Chandler-Gilbert Community College, Cochise College, Pima Community College or Yavapai College. TB2 has a permanent memorial at the entrance of the Scottsdale Airport, honoring the service men and women of the nation's five armed services: Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, and Air Force, as well as POW-MIAs. For more information, please visit www.tbird2.org .

