Middle East unmanned aerial vehicle market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period.The Middle East unmanned aerial vehicle market is driven by increase in demand for UAVs across sectors such as military and defense, homeland security, and commercial, among others.



Additionally, increasing spending by the defense forces on the development of advanced UAVs is further expected to propel the market during forecast period.



The Middle East unmanned aerial vehicle market is segmented based on class, type, energy source, mode of application, range, MTOW, application, company and country distribution.Based on class, the market can be categorized into small UAV, tactical UAV, strategic UAV and special purpose UAV.



The small UAV segment is expected to dominate the market during forecast period owing to the growing demand for these UAVs from the defense sector for surveillance and reconnaissance applications. The demand for small UAVs from the commercial sector is also increasing, as these UAVs are used in precision agriculture, logistics & transportation, wildlife survey, search & rescue operations, firefighting, law enforcement, photography, disaster management, among others.



Major players operating in the Middle East unmanned aerial vehicle market include Elbit Systems Ltd., Israel Aerospace Industries, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, AeroVironment, Inc., Lockheed Martin CISS, Boeing Middle East Ltd., Parrot S.A., Piaggio Aero Industries S.p.A., Stemme AG and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of Middle East unmanned aerial vehicle market.

• To classify and forecast Middle East unmanned aerial vehicle market based on class, type, energy source, mode of application, range, MTOW, application, company and country distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Middle East unmanned aerial vehicle market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Middle East unmanned aerial vehicle market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Middle East unmanned aerial vehicle market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the region.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the region.

The analyst calculated the market size of Middle East unmanned aerial vehicle market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Unmanned aerial vehicle manufacturing companies, suppliers and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to unmanned aerial vehicle

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Middle East unmanned aerial vehicle market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Class:

o Small UAV

o Tactical UAV

o Strategic UAV

o Special Purpose UAV

• Market, By Type:

o Fixed-wing UAVs

o Fixed-wing VTOL UAVs

o Rotary-wing UAVs

• Market, By Energy Source:

o Lithium-Ion Battery

o Hybrid Cell

o Solar Cell

o Hydrogen

o Fuel Cell

• Market, By Mode of Operation:

o Remotely Piloted

o Optionally Piloted

o Fully Autonomous

• Market, By Range:

o Visual Line of Sight (VLOS)

o Extended Visual Line of Sight (EVLOS)

o Beyond Line of Sight (BLOS)

• Market, By MTOW:

o <25 Kilograms

o 25-170 Kilograms

o >170 Kilograms

• Market, By Application:

o Defense & Security

o Agriculture

o Logistics & Transportation

o Energy & Power

o Construction & Mining

o Media & Entertainment

o Insurance

o Wildlife & Forestry

o Academics & Research

• Market, By Country:

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Kuwait

o Bahrain

o Oman

o Israel

o Qatar

o Turkey

o Egypt

o Iraq



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Middle East unmanned aerial vehicle market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





