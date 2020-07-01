Ice cream meets candy? Yes, please! 🍦 Say ciao to our NEW Gelato Candy Collection – la dolce vita just got even sweeter!

Sugarfina's newest collection is crafted in classic gelato ice cream flavors to make this summer the sweetest one yet. Try these new mouthwatering treats in flavors of Stracciatella, Salted Caramel, Mint Chip and Strawberry!

LOS ANGELES, July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What’s better than gelato ice cream? Gelato candy, of course! Luxury candy brand, Sugarfina, transports you to the whimsical cobblestone streets of your favorite piazza with just one bite – no passport necessary. Sugarfina’s new Gelato Candy Collection is the perfect cure for the travel bug and a fun new way to celebrate la dolce vita – the sweet life. Indulge in four new gelato-inspired chocolate dragées that are available in refreshing gelato flavors of Stracciatella, Salted Caramel, Mint Chip and Strawberry. Sugarfina’s candy version of your favorite scoop is the perfect way to kick off summer and National Ice Cream Month this July!



Sugarfina’s Gelato Candies are packaged in individual ice cream cups - a fun new take on Sugarfina’s classic Candy Cubes® - and are the perfect treat for gift-givers and self-treaters alike!

Add a little amore to your life with:

Stracciatella Gelato Candy – The classic flavor of vanilla gelato sprinkled with dark chocolate chips inspired these delicious dragées that taste just like the real thing!

Salted Caramel Gelato Candy – These creamy chocolate bites dipped in a salted caramel shell are the perfect indulgence for caramel lovers.

Mint Chip Gelato Candy – A cool mint candy shell is poured over chocolate for a treat that was just mint to be!

Strawberry Gelato Candy – Say yes to sunshine with these strawberry-covered chocolate bites that will make your heart melt, one bite at a time!

Sugarfina fans who are unable to choose a favorite gelato flavor can take home all four in an exclusive 4pc Candy Bento Box®. This adorable set is the perfect gift for summer soirées and birthdays.

“We created an innovative and fresh spin on a classic dessert that everyone loves,” said Scott La-Porta, CEO of Sugarfina. “We hope our gelato-inspired candies bring smiles to our consumers faces and transport them to their favorite summer destination.”

In honor of National Ice Cream Month and to celebrate the sweet launch, one lucky winner will win the ultimate package to indulge in the sweet life, Sugarfina is hosting a sweepstakes in partnership with popular brands like Van Leeuwen, L Space, Gigi Pip, Superga and Paravel for a prize package worth $1,250+. The giveaway will run from July 10th to July 24th, and fans can enter via a link in Sugarfina’s Instagram bio.

Whether you’re looking to treat a special someone or sweeten your summer plans, this collection is for you. The Gelato Candy Collection will be available at Sugarfina’s boutiques, online at sugarfina.com and across select retailers beginning Wednesday, July 1st.

Product Quick Facts:

Stracciatella Gelato Candy Cup – $8.95

Salted Caramel Gelato Candy Cup – $8.95

Mint Chip Gelato Candy Cup – $8.95

Strawberry Gelato Candy Cup – $8.95

Gelato Collection 4pc Candy Bento Box® – $36

About Sugarfina USA LLC

Sugarfina USA is a luxury candy brand with stores in gateway locations in the United States, Canada, and Hong Kong. The company also sells directly to consumers through its e-commerce business, in specialty retailers, department store shop-in-shops, and corporate gifting. Sugarfina’s exclusive and innovative line of products is offered in distinctive and iconic packaging. To learn more about Sugarfina, visit sugarfina.com or follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Pinterest, and Twitter @sugarfina.

